ISSN 2330-717X
Sunday, January 17, 2021

Eurasia Review

A Journal of Analysis and News

Russia's Aleksei Navalny. Photo by Eugeny Feldman, Wikipedia Commons.

Russia's Aleksei Navalny. Photo by Eugeny Feldman, Wikipedia Commons.
1 Europe Opinion 

Navalny’s Planned Return Leaves Kremlin With No Good Options – OpEd

Paul Goble 0 Comments

By

Aleksey Navalny’s announcement that he will return to Russia on Sunday, January 17, leaves the Kremlin without any good options, opposition politician Dmitry Gudkov says. If it arrests him, this could awaken Russia from its coma; if it doesn’t, Navalny will be able to speak to more Russians than he can while abroad.

The Kremlin’s track record suggests it will move to arrest the opposition leader it tried to poison, Gudkov continues; but if it does so, it will make him even more of a hero than he is now while further isolating the powers that be from the population. But if it allows him to speak, Navalny will be able to mobilize more people (ehorussia.com/new/node/22542).

Whatever the Kremlin does, “the return of Aleksey will inspire many,” Gudkov argues. “Russian society now is in a somewhat demoralized state. It needs a shaking up. I suggest that the return of Navalny will make the situation better,” although exactly when and by how much remain open questions.

Other observers like Mikhail Shneyder, vice president of the Moscow section of the PARNAS party, agree. He says that the powers that be in the Russian capital have only themselves to blame for making Navalnya “a new popular hero.” And he suggests that whatever they do, they will continue to elevate his standing and thereby undercut their own.

PinLinkedInPrint
Paul Goble

Paul Goble

Paul Goble is a longtime specialist on ethnic and religious questions in Eurasia. Most recently, he was director of research and publications at the Azerbaijan Diplomatic Academy. Earlier, he served as vice dean for the social sciences and humanities at Audentes University in Tallinn and a senior research associate at the EuroCollege of the University of Tartu in Estonia. He has served in various capacities in the U.S. State Department, the Central Intelligence Agency and the International Broadcasting Bureau as well as at the Voice of America and Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. Mr. Goble maintains the Window on Eurasia blog and can be contacted directly at [email protected] .

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.