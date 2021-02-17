ISSN 2330-717X
Wednesday, February 17, 2021

Bill Donohue

Rush Limbaugh, R.I.P. – OpEd

No talk-show host, on radio or TV—liberal or conservative—has ever had as much public impact as Rush Limbaugh. His voice was a gift from God and his daily presentations and musings were classic. He did not need prepared scripts: his commentary was fluid, coherent and persuasive. Indeed, he captivated his audience in a way no one else ever has.

Rush was also a good friend of the Catholic League. His kind remarks about our work, and his decision to interview me for his monthly newsletter (April 2014) is an honor that I will always treasure.

We have lost a titan. Sad to note but there is no one who can fill his shoes. God bless Rush Limbaugh.

The good news is that his passing on Ash Wednesday will invite us to remember him every Lenten season.

William Donohue

William Donohue is the current president of the Catholic League for Religious and Civil Rights in the United States, and has held that position since 1993.

