Rush Limbaugh, R.I.P. – OpEd

By William Donohue

No talk-show host, on radio or TV—liberal or conservative—has ever had as much public impact as Rush Limbaugh. His voice was a gift from God and his daily presentations and musings were classic. He did not need prepared scripts: his commentary was fluid, coherent and persuasive. Indeed, he captivated his audience in a way no one else ever has.

Rush was also a good friend of the Catholic League. His kind remarks about our work, and his decision to interview me for his monthly newsletter (April 2014) is an honor that I will always treasure.

We have lost a titan. Sad to note but there is no one who can fill his shoes. God bless Rush Limbaugh.

The good news is that his passing on Ash Wednesday will invite us to remember him every Lenten season.