Nigeria-OPL 245 Trial: Eni, Claudio Descalzi And Top Managers Acquitted By Court Of Milan

By Eurasia Review

In relation to the Nigeria-Opl 245 trial, Eni said it welcomes Wednesday’s judgment of full acquittal of all charges, since there was no case, by the Court of Milan.

After almost three years of trial, the judgment by the Court has finally established that the company, the CEO Claudio Descalzi and the management involved in the proceedings have all behaved in a lawful and correct manner, Eni said.

Eni said it had throughout maintained its full confidence in the Court’s fair and balanced investigation.

Eni added that is expressed its, “gratitude for the trust placed by its stakeholders throughout the course of the trial, particularly in upholding the company’s management and the conduct of its business, and respecting its reputation.”