Does Messianic Faith Plant Hope Or Terror? – OpEd

By Rabbi Allen S. Maller

“Prophetically, we are on the verge of the Gog-Magog war that (Prophet) Ezekiel described in chapters 38 and 39,” Pastor Hagee said after 320 Iranian missiles and drones were fired at Israel.

Christians United For Israel — the Christian Zionist organization that Pastor Hagee founded in 2006 —held an “emergency fly-in” to visit lawmakers in Washington, D.C., to “tell them to stop shuffling papers and do something to help Israel.”

Pastor Hagee is not some fringe religious nut. For 20 years, he has built CUFI into the largest (at 8 million members), most-funded and most powerful “pro-Israel” organization in America — dwarfing AIPAC and J Street. House Speaker Mike Johnson spoke to CUFI during the “fly-in.” Johnson also fast-tracked the package of aid to Israel that he had previously stalled, though this is likely much more a response to Iran’s attack as to any lobbying effort.

CUFI has its own, unique agenda for Israel, which has little to do with the interests of any Jews, religious or secular. It wants Jews to move to Israel to hasten the End Times of Armageddon, the wars of Gog and Magog, and bring forth the Second Coming of Christ.

Sarah Posner, a longtime historian of the Christian right, wrote last fall that, “For many ‘Christian Zionists,’ and particularly for popular evangelists with significant clout within the Republican Party, their support for Israel is rooted in its role in the coming end-times: a bloody final battle at Armageddon (Har Maggido with Gog-Magog) and Jesus ruling the world from the Temple Mount in Jerusalem. In this scenario, war is not something to be avoided, but something inevitable, and desired by God.”

Jews, whose Biblical prophets were the ones who first proclaimed a future Messianic Age, recognize that the birth of a Messianic Age must be preceded by its birth-pangs, but Jews emphasize mostly the glories of a world living in peace and prosperity with justice for all.

Ancient Jewish prophecies did proclaim that there would be an end to the world as we know it, but they did not prophesy that the world will come to an end.

Rather, the Jewish date cannot be fixed ahead of time because humans have free will and in part, what humans do influences what God decides to do. The pre-Messianic Age marks the beginning of a time of major transition from one World Age into another.

How we move through this transition, either with resistance or acceptance, will determine whether the transformation will happen through cataclysmic and violent change or by a steady ongoing religious reform of human society; which will lead to a world filled with peace, prosperity and spiritual tranquility.

The Messianic Age is usually seen as the solution to all of humanity’s basic problems. This may be true in the long run, but the vast changes the transition to the Messianic Age entails will provide challenges to society for generations to come.

But even when the events are rapid and dramatic, people rarely connect them to their Messianic significance for very long. The amazing rescue of 14,235 Ethiopian Jews in a 1991 airlift to Israel, lasting less than 40 hours, stirred and inspired people for a few weeks. Subsequently, the difficult problems the newcomers faced (similar to those of the 900,000 Soviet immigrants) occupied the Jewish media. Now both are taken for granted. The miracle has become routine.

But if you had told the Jews of Ethiopia two generations ago that they would someday all fly to Israel in a giant silver bird, they could only conceive of this as a Messianic miracle. If you had told Soviet Jews a generation ago that the Communist regime would collapse, the Soviet Empire disintegrate, and hundreds of thousands of Soviet Jews would emigrate to Israel, they would have conceived it only as a Messianic dream.

In our own generation therefore we have seen the dramatic fulfillment of Isaiah’s prophecy: “I will bring your offspring from the (Middle) East and gather you from the (European) West. To the North (Russia) I will say ‘give them up’ and to the South (Ethiopia) ‘do not hold them’. Bring my sons from far away, my daughters from the end of the earth.” (Isaiah 43:5-6) Isn’t it amazing how people adjust to living in a radically new world and forget how bad things were in the past.

Also the Jewish Nation welcomes non-Jews to become Jews as Prophet Zechariah states: “Thus says the Lord of hosts: ‘In those days ten men from every language of the nations shall grasp the sleeve of a Jewish man, saying, “Let us go with you, for we have heard that God is with you.” (Zechariah 8:23)

Repentance produces changes in the future of both individuals and nations. Repentance enables some individuals and communities to escape the consequences of prior evil. On the other hand, God’s promise is that evil powers will never succeed in destroying Israel or in overcoming justice in the long run. Thus even without full repentance, God will act if the Divine promise of a Messianic Age is threatened.

As Prophet Isaiah states, “The Lord says: you were sold but no price was paid, and without payment you shall be redeemed.” (Isaiah 52:3) i.e. all your suffering in exile was not really fully deserved, and your redemption from exile will not really be fully earned. Both are part of God’s outline for human destiny and will occur sooner (through repentance) or later (in God’s own time).

Reciprocity and interactively are the fundamental basics of the covenant between God and the Jewish people, and make Judaism special, just as all kind and loving relationships and religions are special and unique. God shines that light into the world, illuminating pitfalls and stumbling blocks along the way. Yet Torah remains only a book, its instructions mere words, if we don’t translate them into living deeds. It is in our hands to take the teachings of the Torah and of later rabbinic insights and to let them shine through our example and by teaching others.

The Passover Haggadah (a book that’s been revised, reprinted, and republished over 6,000 times, mostly in the last 200 years) states: Passover is a journey “from sorrow to joy, from mourning to festivity, from darkness to light, and from bondage to redemption”.

And as the Qur’an states: “We certainly sent Moses with Our signs, [saying], “Bring out your people from darkness into light, and remind them of the days of Allah.” Indeed in that are signs for everyone patient and grateful.” (14:5) and “Allah is an ally of those who believe. He brings them out from darkness into light.” (2:257)

Finally, if one believes that God inspired prophets are able to describe scenarios of various developments in the distant future then one has to accept that the understanding of these passages should change and improve as we come closer and closer to the times they describe. As an example, Jeremiah describes a radical future in which women surround men, “The Lord will create a new thing on earth-a woman will surround a man” (Jeremiah 31:22).

The great commentator Rashi understands ‘surround’ to mean encircle. The most radical thing Rashi can think of (and in 11th century France it was radical) is that a woman will propose marriage (a wedding ring, or the encircling the groom at the wedding ceremony) to a man. Now the proportion of Australian women in managerial occupations rose from around 18% in 1966 to nearly 40% in 2021. And the proportion in professional occupations grew from 35% to 56%.

In today’s feminist generation we can see women surrounding men in fields once almost exclusively male such as law, medical and rabbinical schools. Of course, this means that a few generations from now we might have even better understandings of some predictive passages in the prophets so humility should always be with us.

Prophet Joel (2:20) provides Many details about the demise of the northern alliance of Iran, Iraq, Syria. Lebanon and most north; Russia. The Lord promises to repel the northern army and have the defeated northern army face the east sea (the Dead Sea) and its rear end towards the utmost sea (the Mediterranean Sea): “But I will remove far off from you (Israel) the northern army, (of the northern alliance of Iran, Iraq, Syria. Lebanon and most north of all, Russia) and will drive him into a land barren and desolate, with his face toward the east sea, and his rear end toward the utmost sea, and his stink shall come up, because he has done many (destructive) things.” (Joel 2:20)

But the real lesson from all this is that humans should not look forward to a Judgement Day when all our enemies, and all evil, will suddenly disappear in a cataclysmic purge. Instead, we should have faith and trust in the ability of religiously inspired human stewardship to expand and transform our world into a Messianic Age of political and ecological justice and peace.

As Prophet Jacob says: “O my sons! go you and enquire about Joseph and his brother, and never give up hope of Allah’s Mercy: truly no one despairs of Allah’s Mercy, except those who have no faith.” (Qur’an 12:87)

In the words of a 15 year old Jewish girl who was soon to die: “It’s really a wonder that I haven’t dropped all my ideals, because they seem so absurd and impossible to carry out. Yet I keep them, because in spite of everything I still believe that people are really good at heart. I simply can’t build up my hopes on a foundation consisting of confusion, misery, and death.

“I see the world gradually being turned into a wilderness, I hear the ever approaching thunder, which will destroy us too, I can feel the sufferings of millions and yet, if I look up into the heavens, I think that it will all come right, that this cruelty too will end, and that peace and tranquility will return again. In the meantime, I must uphold my ideals, for perhaps the day will come when I shall be able to carry them out.” From the Diary of Anne Frank” whose words have been read by tens of millions of people throughout the world.

Indeed, there is a view, espoused by the well known Jewish writer, Franz Kafka, that the Messiah will come not at the beginning, but at the end of the Messianic Age; to congratulate humanity in general and the three Abrahamic religions in particular for achieving the optimistic visions of the Hebrew Bible’s prophets.