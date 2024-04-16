Raisi Warns Tiniest Move Against Iran To Spark Fierce Reaction

By Tasnim News Agency

President Ebrahim Raisi highlighted the punitive purpose of Iran’s recent retaliatory operation against Israel’s military targets, warning that the tiniest hostile move against Iran’s interests will trigger its fierce, massive and painful response to all perpetrators.

The continuation of the Israeli regime’s brutal genocide of Palestinian people in Gaza is the most important current issue in the region and even the world, the Iranian president said in a telephone conversation with the emir of Qatar on Monday.

Stressing the need for effective efforts to stop the crimes of the Israeli regime, Raisi added, “Child slaughter, genocide and horrific crimes of the Zionists have continued with the full support of the United States and some Western countries, while the oppressed and powerful people of Gaza are still victorious in the field with their resistance.”

He further denounced the terrorist Israeli attack on the consular section of Iran’s embassy in Damascus as a sign of desperation caused by the regime’s failure to achieve its goals in the onslaught on Gaza.

“Contrary to the expectations of all freedom fighters and free nations and also against the explicit text of international laws, the United Nations and the Security Council did not fulfil their minimum legal duties in condemning the attack on the Iranian consulate in Damascus,” Raisi added, deploring the UN’s failure to stop the crimes committed by the Israeli regime in Gaza.

“Therefore, the Islamic Republic of Iran, in line with exercising its right to legitimate defense based on Article 51 of the United Nations Charter, designed and executed an operation against the same bases that had launched evil acts against us,” the president explained, his official website reported.

Emphasizing the need to take deterrent measures against the continuation of the Israeli regime’s crimes in Gaza, Raisi described the blind support of some Western countries for Israel as a cause of tension in the region.

“The smallest action against Iran’s interests will definitely be met with a fierce, widespread and painful response against all its perpetrators,” the Iranian president warned.

For his part, Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani described the relations between Qatar and Iran as distinct and privileged based on mutual trust, adding, “Iran and Qatar have supported each other in all situations and conditions, and will continue to do so.”

Referring to his country’s efforts to condemn the Zionist regime’s aggression against Iran’s diplomatic mission in Damascus, the Qatari emir said, “Today we are witnessing the highest level of global and popular convergence in support of the Palestinian cause, and the Zionist regime is trying to turn the world public opinion away from its crimes in Gaza by making the situation tense.”

He also praised the tact of Iran in designing and implementing the response to the Israeli regime, saying it contains a clear message for everyone.