Pre-Marital ‘Due Diligence’: A Preparation Beyond Love – OpEd

By Haluk Direskeneli

I recently met a friend in a social setting who shared an interesting memory from her engagement period. After introducing her fiancée to his family, her father handed her a notebook, each page containing a single question. “Answer these questions in your own handwriting,” he said. “Then we’ll talk.” Each question was about her future spouse—nothing superficial, but deeply personal and thought-provoking: his background, education, financial situation, health history, family’s psychological issues, political views, addictions, past traumas…

At first glance, this may seem overly intrusive, even contrary to the spirit of love. But there’s a profound truth behind it: “Love is blind,” as the saying goes, but marriage is a lifelong partnership. Love may be the starting point, but a solid marriage must be built on healthy foundations. Before committing to a life together, one must truly know the other person—not just their joyful stories, but their shadows too. This is where a kind of personal “due diligence” comes into play before marriage.

So, what exactly is due diligence?

Borrowed from the world of finance, this term refers to a comprehensive investigation typically carried out before acquiring a company. The buyer examines the target’s financial, operational, and strategic status in detail—because what’s visible on the surface may not reflect the whole truth. A misjudged investment can lead to serious financial and emotional losses.

Marriage, too, is a form of partnership. And it requires the same level of care. Taking such a step based purely on emotions, without understanding your partner’s past, values, habits, family dynamics, or even health background, can lead to deep disappointments down the line. The aim of this notebook wasn’t to interrogate the partner, but to prompt personal reflection. Answering such questions isn’t easy—but the nature of the answers reveals how ready a person truly is.

These answers don’t have to be shared. But writing them down forces one to think critically and introspect. Approaching marriage not only as an emotional journey but also as a strategic decision can help individuals—and society as a whole—build stronger, healthier relationships.

Love, of course, matters. But marriage is not only about love—it’s about trust, understanding, compatibility, shared pasts, and envisioned futures. Just like in a company acquisition, a thorough due diligence process before marriage is essential. Those who take this process seriously are far more likely to establish lasting, meaningful partnerships.