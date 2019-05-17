ISSN 2330-717X
Friday, May 17, 2019
Iran's IRGC. Photo Credit: Tasnim News Agency

Iran: Khamenei Appoints New IRGC Commanders

Tasnim News Agency 0 Comments

By

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei promoted Brigadier General Ali Fadavi to lieutenant commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), replacing him with Brigadier General Mohammad Reza Naqdi.

In a decree released on Thursday, Ayatollah Khamenei, who is also the Commander-in-Chief of the Iranian Armed Forces, appointed Brigadier General Fadavi, who was the IRGC deputy commander for coordination, as the new lieutenant commander of the IRGC.

The Leader hailed “the valuable and worthwhile experiences” of Brigadier General Fadavi and wished him success during his tenure.

In a separate decree on the same day, Ayatollah Khamenei appointed Brigadier General Naqdi as the new IRGC deputy commander for coordination.

Last month, the Leader appointed General Hossein Salami as the new commander of the military elite force, promoting him to the rank of major general.

The Leader advised Major General Salami to fully upgrade the IRGC’s capabilities and preparedness in all fields while paying due attention to the IRGC’s “internal gem”, that is, piety and insight.

Ayatollah Khamenei also called for major steps to be taken under the new command towards the all-out improvement of the IRGC.

