The Crisis Between Mohammed Bin Salman And Iran: Saudi Crown Prince Says Ready ‘To Deal With Any Threat’ – OpEd

By Miral Sabry Al Ashry*

For the first time Mohammed bin Salman has spoken publicly since a second attack on oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman, blaming arch-rival Iran and vowing that the kingdom “won’t hesitate to deal with any threat” to its interests.

“We do not want a war in the region… But we won’t hesitate to deal with any threat to our people, our sovereignty, our territorial integrity and our vital interests,” Prince Mohammed said in excerpts published early Sunday of an interview to pan-Arab daily Asharq al-Awsat.

The attacks in the Gulf of Oman sent crude prices soaring amid a tense standoff between Iran and the US. Iran did not respect the presence of the Japanese prime minister as a guest in Tehran and the Japanese-owned Kokuka Courageous was carrying highly flammable methanol through the Gulf of Oman when it was rocked by explosions, causing a blaze that was quickly extinguished.

At a G20 meeting in Japan on Saturday: “From a viewpoint of global energy security, it is necessary for the international community to jointly deal with the act.” The Japanese trade minister, Hiroshige Seko, said, In response to the attacks. The US military on Friday published disputing footage released by the US military that purports to show Iranian naval commandos removing an unexploded mine from the hull of one of the crippled tankers.

The UAE’s foreign minister, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, on Saturday called on world powers “to secure international navigation and access to energy.”

The other ship, the Front Altair, has left Iran’s territorial waters, multiple sources. The Norwegian company that owns the ship “all 23 crew members of the tanker departed Iran” and flew to Dubai on Saturday, a spokeswoman for Frontline Management.

The US also blamed on Iran, including the use of limpet mines in the Fujairah attack, he said. He also tied Iran to a drone attack by Yemen’s Iranian-backed Houthi rebels on a crucial Saudi oil pipeline around the same time.

Tensions have escalated in the Mideast as Iran appears poised to break the 2015 nuclear deal with world powers, an accord that President Donald Trump repudiated last year. In the deal, Tehran agreed to limit its enrichment of uranium in exchange for the lifting of crippling sanctions. Now, Iran is threatening to resume enriching uranium closer to weapons-grade levels if European nations don’t offer it new terms to the deal by July 7.

Already, Iran says it quadrupled its production of low-enriched uranium. Meanwhile, US sanctions have cut off opportunities for Iran to trade its excess uranium and heavy water abroad, putting Tehran on course to violate terms of the nuclear deal regardless.

*Miral Sabry Al Ashry , Associate Professor at Future University (FUE), Political Mass Media Department