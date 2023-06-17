Pakistan: Understanding The Rationale Behind Military Court Trials – OpEd

By Humais Sheikh

A recent outcry vis-à-vis the trial of 9th May offenders in military court has been used as a tool to intensify the blame game against state institutions.

Use of military courts is not a new phenomenon in international politics. Such measures have been utilized in history by many countries including United Kingdom and United States to stabilize law and order situation. These steps are taken to normalize a prevailing situation that might create a havoc in a longer run. Two such examples are the trials of offenders in the London and Capitol Hill riots.

In general, several potential justifications and factors that influenced the use of military court trials in these instances were:

National Security Concerns:

If the actions of the offenders were perceived as posing a threat to national security or undermining the stability of the state, the decision to resort to military court trials could be justified. Safeguarding the nation and protecting its citizens are paramount in such cases.

Upholding Public Order and Security:

The immediate need to restore public order, address threats to public safety, and prevent further violence is a significant concern. Military court trials may be deemed necessary to swiftly address these issues and maintain societal stability.

Expertise in Handling Specific Offenses:

Military courts may possess specialized knowledge and experience in dealing with particular types of offenses or situations, particularly those involving military personnel or matters pertaining to national defense. The expertise of military courts can contribute to a more effective and informed handling of cases related to these specific contexts.

Efficient and Expedient Administration of Justice:

In situations where there is a pressing need for swift resolution, and concerns arise regarding the civilian court system’s capacity to handle the volume of cases or ensure timely resolutions, military court trials may be seen as more efficient. Such trials can expedite the delivery of justice, ensuring that legal processes are not unduly delayed.

Preservation of Public Trust in the Justice System:

The decision to employ military court trials could be driven by the desire to assure the public that justice will be served swiftly and effectively, especially in high-profile cases that have garnered significant public attention. Ensuring public trust in the fairness and integrity of the justice system is a crucial aspect in these circumstances.

Protection of Democratic Processes:

In situations where the actions of the offenders are viewed as a direct attack on democratic institutions or processes, military court trials may be seen as a means to safeguard the integrity of democratic systems. Upholding the principles of democracy and ensuring that those who threaten these principles face appropriate legal consequences can be a significant consideration.

It is important to note that the specific reasons behind the utilization of military court trials for the London and Capitol Hill offenders would require a thorough examination of the available legal and official information for each case. Analyzing these justifications and factors in a comprehensive manner can provide valuable insights into the rationale behind the decisions to conduct military court trials in these instances.

To understand utilization of military court trials in Pakistan, it is essential to analyze the specific context and circumstances of the country. If we study the case of military trial of 9th May offenders, there are following reasons that made trial in military court an unavoidable option.

Pakistan’s constitution and legal framework provide provisions for the establishment of military courts in specific circumstances. These provisions outline the jurisdiction and authority of military courts, ensuring that their utilization adheres to constitutional requirements and safeguards.

Pakistan has faced significant challenges related to terrorism and security threats. Military court trials have been employed as a means to effectively address cases involving individuals associated with terrorist organizations or activities that pose a direct threat to national security. The swift and decisive actions of military courts in handling such cases can contribute to enhancing security measures within the country.

One of the primary reasons behind the utilization of military court trials in Pakistan is the need for expeditious resolution. The civilian court system often faces challenges such as backlogs and delays, which can hinder the timely administration of justice. Military courts, with their streamlined processes and specialized expertise, aim to provide swift verdicts in cases related to national security and terrorism.

Military courts in Pakistan possess specialized knowledge and experience in dealing with offenses related to the armed forces, national defense, and internal security. These courts are equipped to handle cases involving military personnel and offenses that require an understanding of military protocols, operations, and intricacies. Their expertise ensures a comprehensive approach to justice within the military context.

The use of military court trials in high-profile cases sends a strong message to potential offenders and perpetrators of terrorism or security threats. The swift and decisive actions of military courts can act as a deterrent, signaling the seriousness with which the state treats such offenses and reinforcing the idea that those who engage in such activities will face severe consequences.

In certain cases, the decision to employ military court trials in Pakistan can be influenced by public sentiment and support. Military institutions often enjoy high levels of public trust and confidence, and the use of military courts can be seen as a means to address security concerns and ensure justice is served. The public perception of the military justice system’s fairness and effectiveness plays a crucial role in the decision-making process.