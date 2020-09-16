ISSN 2330-717X
Thursday, September 17, 2020

Eurasia Review

A Journal of Analysis and News

FIFA logo. Photo Credit: Tasnim News Agency

FIFA logo. Photo Credit: Tasnim News Agency
1 Entertainment Middle East 

FIFA Hands Iran’s Persepolis Two-Window Transfer Ban

Tasnim News Agency 0 Comments

By

Persepolis will be unable to sign any new players for the next two transfer windows.

The Iranian football club has been banned due to unpaid debts to its former coach Branko Ivankovic.

Persepolis must pay $800,000 to the Croatian coach within a month if it wants to lift the ban.

In September 2017, Persepolis had been banned from two transfer windows as punishment for breaching its rules on the international transfer.

The team striker Mehdi Taremi – currently plays in Porto – had been locked in a contract dispute with Turkish club Caykur Rizespor dating back to June 2016, when the player reached an agreement to join the club and later returned to Persepolis.

Tasnim News Agency

Tasnim News Agency

Tasnim News Agency is a private news agency in Iran launched in 2012. Its purpose is to cover a variety of political, social, economic and international subjects along with other fields

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.