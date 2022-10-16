Those Who Opposed Unchecked Migration Must Communicate With Those Country’s Leaders – OpEd

By Rahul Manchanda

Right now, the United States of America is being torn apart politically by the monied forces that want unbridled unlimited migration into the USA from foreign countries, most notably epitomized by the multi-billionaire George Soros, and opposed by the equally monied interests that are militantly against it.

However just like in every country, the only way for countries to curb and control their incoming flux of migrants into their own countries is to have sustained and productive dialogue with the leadership of those nations sending those migrants in.

This “leadership” includes not only government workers and executives, but also private sector oligarchs and private business owners, as no amount of sustained uncontrolled illegal migration into the USA (or any country) could exist without the full acquiescence if not total control of this illicit process by that nation’s ruling class.

In many ways, the situation mirrors the Mariel Crisis in the 1980s where Fidel Castro apparently emptied his own jails and shipped some of his hardest criminals into the United States, with many arguing that this was somehow a form of asymmetric warfare designed to infuse the United States with mentally ill and dangerous criminals in order to depress the US economy and endanger the safety and national security of the United States.

Similarly today, many are arguing that the simultaneous busloads and caravans of illegal migrants, coupled with massive amounts of the extremely deadly fentanyl drug being intermixed with powdered cocaine, crystal meth, and other forms of illicit narcotics are fueling and strengthening the South American drug trade by supplying both much-needed foot labor for the 5 major Mexican drug cartels, but also working together with Communist China and remnants of Islamic Terrorist groups, a method with which to kill and target young Americans and weaken the resolve and collective mood of the United States.

These methods of asymmetric warfare are more psychological weapons than catastrophic weapons of mass destruction, but their corresponding deleterious effects on the US economy and national security are almost identical.

Those Americans (especially the wealthy ones) should begin to open up dialogues with foreign leadership (both public and private, but without violating the Logan Act) in order to stem, curb, and control the tide of this illegal method of asymmetric warfare.

If this can not be accomplished, then those Americans should pressure their elected representatives in the United States Congress, Senate, and Executive branches to do so.