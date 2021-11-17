The Chutkan Chronicles – OpEd

By K. Lloyd Billingsley

In her coverage of the January 6 incident, the intrepid Julie Kelly has encountered judge Tanya Chutkan, an appointee of the composite character David Garrow described in Rising Star: The Making of Barack Obama. Judge Chutkan calls January 6 an “unprecedented attempt to prevent the lawful transfer of power,” which it wasn’t. On the other hand, there is precedent for the kind of judicial abuse the Obama judge displays. Consider her role in the case of Imran Awan.

Of all the IT people in all the IT firms in all the world, House Democrats, led by Debbie Wasserman Schultz, thought Imran Awan was the best man for the job. Sometimes working from his native Pakistan, Awan and his family team accessed the computers of some 40 Democrats, including those on the intelligence and foreign affairs committees. Without their consent, Awan and his team stashed the Democrats’ data on a server controlled by then-Representative Xavier Becerra (D-Calif.), chair of the House Democratic Caucus. Capitol Police wanted a copy of the server but the one Awan produced turned out to be a fake.

In February, 2017, Awan and his team got booted from the House computer network, but Becerra had already fled to California where Gov. Jerry Brown made him state attorney general. In July of 2017, Awan attempted to flee the country but the authorities busted him for bank fraud. For Andrew McCarthy, who prosecuted “Blind Sheik” Omar Abdel-Rahman, “this appears to be a real conspiracy, aimed at undermining American national security.” Some in Congress agreed but the IT man had his defenders.

Debbie Wasserman Schultz charged that Awan was “put under scrutiny because of his religious faith and that “the right-wing media circus fringe” was jumping to conclusions. Awan’s attorney Chris Gowen, a former aide to Bill and Hillary Clinton, said Awan’s arrest for bank fraud was “clearly a right-wing media-driven prosecution by a United States Attorney’s Office that wants to prosecute people for working while Muslim.” The case landed with judge Tanya Chutkan, once a partner in the law firm of Boies, Schiller, & Flexner, which represented Huma Abedin in the investigation of Hillary Clinton’s email server.

Judge Chutkan was a vocal opponent of President Trump’s travel ban and the judge shielded the national security aspect of the Awan case. Her frequent delays helped to protect Xavier Becerra in his run to remain attorney general in California.

In August of 2018, Chutkan sentenced Awan to time served, his one day in detention and 11 months of GPS monitoring and three months’ supervision. Awan was never formally charged with unauthorized possession of government material or anything of the sort. In due time, the IT man would get his reward.

“Congress Pays $850,000 to Muslim Aides Targeted in Inquiry Stoked by Trump,” reads the November 25, 2020 New York Times headline. According to the story, the previously unreported settlement is one of the largest to resolve discrimination or harassment claims, in this case by people who “lost their jobs and endured harassment in part because of their Muslim faith and South Asian origins.”

Reporters Noam Scheiber and Nicholas Fandos gave no date for the settlement and did not explain why it was “previously unreported.” Congress reportedly made the payment but the only House member quoted is Florida Democrat Ted Deutch, a leading figure in Democrats’ charge that candidate Donald Trump was guilty of collusion with Russia and a vocal proponent of impeaching President Trump.

“It is tragic and outrageous the way right-wing media and Republicans all the way up to President Trump attempted to destroy the lives of an immigrant Muslim-American family based on scurrilous allegations,” Deutch told Sheiber and Fandos. As they explain, the settlement was also “an attempt to bring a close to a convoluted saga that led to one of the most durable—and misleading—story lines of the Trump era.”

From the point of view of the Left, Tanya Chutkan was the perfect judge for that case just as she is for the January 6 event. The trespassers have been branded domestic terrorists, while actual attacks on the Capitol go unmentioned. For example, in 1983, a far-Left, female-led domestic terrorist group bombed the U.S. Capitol.

The Armed Resistance Unit responsible for the attack was part of the May 19th Communist Organization, dedicated to the violent overthrow of the United States Government. The May 19th group was the first and only women-led terrorist group, with leaders including Judy Clark, daughter of high-level Communist Party officials, Marilyn Buck, and Susan Rosenburg.

A Senate document, “Bomb Explodes in Capitol,” describes what happened. The caller warned that “a bomb had been placed near the chamber in retaliation for recent U.S. military involvement in Grenada and Lebanon.” At 10:58 p.m. “a thunderous explosion tore through the second floor of the Capitol’s north wing.” The device, hidden under a bench at the eastern end of the corridor outside the Senate chamber, “blew off the door to the office of Democratic Leader Robert C. Byrd. The blast also punched a potentially lethal hole in a wall partition sending a shower of pulverized brick, plaster, and glass into the Republican cloakroom.” The adjacent halls were virtually deserted, so “many lives had been spared.”

For further reading see Tonight We Bombed the U.S. Capitol by historian William Rosenau. For in-depth treatment of the Imran Awan case see Spies in Congress by Frank Miniter and Obstruction of Justice: How the Deep State Risked National Security to Protect Democrats, by Luke Rosiak, target of lawsuit by Awan.

For government lies about January 6, read Judge Chutkan’s ruling and the establishment media. For the best account of what is actually going on, read Julie Kelly at American Greatness.

This article also published in American Greatness