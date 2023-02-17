Maximizing Texas’ Surplus Funds Through Proven Solutions For Governor Greg Abbott – OpEd

By Howard Henderson and Whitney Threadcraft

The Texas legislative session is a critical time for lawmakers to address the most pressing issues facing the state. However, the success of these efforts is often hindered by a lack of reliable and comprehensive data to inform policy decisions, such as resource misallocation and missed opportunities to enact laws that are responsive to to public priorities.

Research can play a vital role in filling this gap by providing evidence-based insights into the most pressing issues facing the state, such as healthcare access, education funding, and criminal justice reform, and the most effective ways to address them. For example, data on healthcare access can inform policy decisions on expanding Medicaid or developing more community health clinics. Research on education funding can inform policy decisions on increasing state funding for public schools or expanding school choice programs. Data on criminal justice reform can inform policy decisions on reducing incarceration rates and addressing racial disparities in the criminal justice system.

In recent years, Texas has seen a rise in issues such as criminal justice reform, education, and healthcare. These are complex issues that require a thorough understanding of the problem and the potential solutions. Research can provide this understanding by identifying key issues, evaluating the effectiveness of existing policies, and identifying best practices from other states.

For example, research has shown that reducing the number of people incarcerated can lead to significant cost savings for the state while also reducing recidivism rates. This research can inform policy decisions such as the implementation of diversion programs and the use of alternatives to incarceration. Similarly, research has shown that early childhood education can have a significant impact on a child’s academic success and future economic opportunities. This research can inform policy decisions such as the allocation of funding for pre-kindergarten programs.

Research can also help to identify problems that may not be immediately obvious. For example, a study on maternal mortality rates in Texas revealed that the state had the highest rate in the developed world and that the majority of deaths were preventable. This research helped to bring attention to the issue and inform policy decisions such as the implementation of a maternal mortality task force.

Despite the potential benefits of research, researchers often face significant challenges when trying to engage with policymakers. One of the main challenges is limited funding for research. This can make it difficult for researchers to conduct large-scale studies and can limit the amount of data available to policymakers. Additionally, researchers often struggle to access the data they need to conduct their studies. This can include issues such as limited access to government data, as well as the cost of obtaining data from private sources.

Another challenge is the limited understanding of research by lawmakers. This can make it difficult for researchers to communicate their findings to policymakers in a way that is easily understood and actionable. It also makes it challenging for researchers to navigate the political landscape and identify the best opportunities to engage with policymakers.

To overcome these challenges, researchers must be proactive in engaging with policymakers. This can include building relationships with key legislators, participating in legislative hearings, and providing testimony on relevant issues. Additionally, researchers can work with advocacy groups and other organizations to help disseminate their findings and build support for policy changes.

Furthermore, researchers should also consider the practical implications of their findings when conducting their studies and make sure they are presenting their findings in a way that is easily understood by policy makers and the public. They should also be prepared to answer questions and provide context and explanations to support their findings.

In conclusion, research can play a vital role in informing the Texas legislative session by providing evidence-based insights into the most pressing issues facing the state and the most effective ways to address them. However, researchers often face significant challenges when trying to engage with policymakers. To overcome these challenges, researchers must be proactive in engaging with policymakers, consider the practical implications of their findings, and make sure they are presenting their findings in a way that is easily understood by policy makers and the public. By doing so, researchers can help to ensure that the Texas legislative session is informed by the best available evidence.

