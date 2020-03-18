White House Visit Of Spain’s King Felipe Postponed

By Eurasia Review

The White House State Visit by Their Majesties King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia of Spain has been postponed.

According to the White House, the Spanish royal couple had been scheduled to meet with US President Donald Trump on April 21, 2020. The reason for the postponement is in order for the United States and Spain to continue to devote their full resources and attention to the COVID-19 response, the White House said.

In a Wednesday statement, the White House said, “President Donald J. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump look forward to welcoming Their Majesties to the United States and the White House in the near future.”

“The United States will continue to work with Spain and all of our European partners to minimize the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic,” the statement continued.

According to the latest figures, there are 13,910 cases of coronavirus in Spain, with 623 deaths reported. By comparison, in the United States there are 7,387 cases and 116 reported deaths.

