Iran Claims No Link Between Settlement Of UK’s Debt And Release Of Prisoners

By Tasnim News Agency

Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman said there has been no link between Britain’s payback of its debt to the Islamic Republic and the freedom of two dual British-Iranian nationals.

Saeed Khatibzadeh on Wednesday said the British government has paid its debt to the Islamic Republic of Iran to which the Iranian people had a right, after more than 40 years of feet-dragging and protracted negotiations.

He noted that throughout these years, the British government made settling its debt contingent on political issues.

He said the sum, which equals nearly 390 million pounds, includes the debt service until the last day, the Iranian Foreign Ministry’s website reported.

Khatibzadeh said, “I reiterate that the Islamic Republic did not back down on the right of the Iranian people.”

The spokesman also referred to the freedom of the security prisoners and said, “I confirm that the Judiciary of the Islamic Republic of Iran has released the two prisoners named Nazanin Zaghari and Anousheh Ashouri after commuting their sentences out of Islamic mercy and on humanitarian grounds as well as on the eve of the upcoming Eid after they partly served their time”.

Khatibzadeh noted that the two had been sentenced to prison after being found guilty of their criminal activities at a competent Iranian court. The Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman also said another prisoner named Morad Tahbaz who was convicted of criminal activity at a court and serving his time, is home on furlough.

Khatibzadeh also said Iran appreciates the brotherly and friendly country of Oman for its constructive and valuable role in this process.

Khatibzadeh concluded his remarks by saying, “I reiterate that from the viewpoint of Iran, there is no relationship between Britain’s payback of its debt to the Islamic Republic and the freedom of these prisoners, as Iran and the UK reached an agreement on the settlement of London’s debt to Tehran last summer, and they signed a document to this end, which unfortunately, the UK government refused to abide by the agreement.”