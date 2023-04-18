Absence Of Human Resources In Balochistan – OpEd

By Dr. Siraj Bashir

Human resources are a country’s most important asset. Human resource is the primary pillar for nation and country growth, and nations that neglected human resource development are today facing socioeconomic, political, and other challenges. As a result, they are developing nations and depending on those countries that have developed human resource. Human resource development improves labor productivity, promotes technological improvements, increases investment, and makes growth more sustainable, all of which contribute to the fight against poverty.

Balochistan is the largest province of Pakistan, covering almost 44% of its total land area. Balochistan has a vast potential for economic growth, its abundant natural resources, including minerals, oil, and gas. Despite its vast geographical expanse and being a very rich province in terms of natural resources, unfortunately, it is the poorest province in terms of human resources. However, the absence of skilled and expert professionals in the province is a significant hindrance to the exploitation of these resources.

Balochistan has been compelled to import human resources from other provinces since 1947, including plumbers, masons, hairdressers, engineers, doctors, bureaucrats, etc. Until 1971, teachers in all educational institutions of Balochistan were also from other provinces, and later the provincial government sent them to their respective provinces. When these teachers left, there were very limited human resources to perform their duties in these schools. Due to which there was a significant impact on the education of Balochistan.

There are a number of reasons that contribute to the lack of human resource development in Balochistan, but two aspects are considered to be the primary causes.

The first reason is that the people of Balochistan have a unique mindset and avoid doing low-level and labor work because they perceive themselves as superior. They, who consider themselves to be hardworking and persevering, are unfortunately people lacking in human resources. If we look honestly, today in Balochistan, the majority of workers come from other provinces. Our labor work can be delayed if these workers (electricians, barbers, plumbers, etc.) are not accessible due to Eid or for any other reason.

This tribal mentality and traditional culture have not only enslaved the mentally but have probably made them stagnate economically. It has become hard for them to compete in the modern world with such mindset.

The second reason is that the governments of Pakistan and Balochistan have never paid special attention to the human resources development of the people of Balochistan, which is one of the root causes of the problems in Balochistan and due to which they perceive to be wrongly and unequally treated. If we look honestly, the human resources of Balochistan have never been developed. Even the projects that the government has started in the past and present have never involved the local people in these projects.

For example, the CPEC project is a recent example of this. Governments should have worked on the human resources of the locals before beginning the CPEC project, and the local people should have been directly involved in the project as soon as it was ready. Unfortunately, the government has not included them. Community involvement is an important aspect of development programs to stimulate community interest, ownership, and sustainability of projects. Because development is related to human development, people’s participation in their own development is critical. One wonders if this is either the sheer negligence of the people of this province or the incompetence of our policymakers.

To address this issue, first the people of Balochistan must come out of their traditional thinking and tribal way of life. The development of the locals is that they develop their human resources so that they can handle all general and special work tasks in their province. Just making accusations cannot improve the lives of the people of Balochistan. Now is the need of time for them to bring social, cultural and political change in their society. In the modern world, development cannot come from ancient traditions and tribal ways.

It is also the responsibility of political parties not to exploit their people with their traditional politics and so-called slogans and not to use them only for votes, but to make them useful citizens.

Second, Balochistan needs a long-term plan that includes investments in infrastructure, entrepreneurship, skill development, and women’s empowerment. The establishment of vocational educational institutions should be given top priority by the federal and provincial governments. In order to empower people in the province, particularly those from disadvantaged backgrounds, scholarships and loans should be given to them to build their capacities. Additionally, the private sector can play an important role in development human resource development by funding programs for skill development and vocational training.

Moreover, investing in human capital might help in addressing the people grievances and reducing conflicts in Balochistan. Individuals’ knowledge, skills, and capacities can be developed in order to set a foundation for the province’s long-term development and success. Access to livelihood opportunities and a stable social environment can lead to economic growth, and individuals are less likely to engage in unlawful or violent behavior. Investing in human capital can thus contribute to both peace and development in the province.

Dr. Siraj Bashir (Ph.D.), Director Research/Editor BTTN Journal, Balochistan Think Tank Network (BTTN)