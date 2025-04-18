Interview With Chairman Of KazAID During International Press Tour In Astana

By Derya Soysal

As part of the international press tour, the Chairman of the Board of KazAID, Arken Arystanov, gave an interview to representatives of leading media outlets from Azerbaijan, Belgium, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan.

During the conversation, Arken Arystanov spoke about KazAID’s priority areas of work, ongoing projects, and how the organization evaluates the effectiveness of its activities. Special attention was given to KazAID’s initiatives in the fields of sustainable development, ecology, and education.

The interview was held in an open and constructive manner, becoming an important part of the dialogue aimed at promoting international cooperation and ensuring the transparency of KazAID’s activities.

During the meeting, this author had the opportunity to interview the Chairman of the Board of KazAID, Arken Arystanov.

How does KazAID plan to increase its partnerships and projects, particularly on other continents?

Arystanov: Expanding the geography of partnerships and project activities is one of the strategic directions of development for KazAID. We view international cooperation not as unilateral assistance but as a platform for experience exchange, mutual growth, and the promotion of shared values. That’s why today we are building partnerships not only in Central Asia but also beyond its borders — in Asia, Africa, and Latin America.

Our approach is based on three key principles: relevance, sustainability, and mutual benefit. We strive to develop projects that genuinely address the needs of partner countries — whether in education, healthcare, agriculture, or digitalization. At the same time, we actively engage local experts, utilize the potential of Kazakhstan universities, organizations, and companies, strengthening the country’s contribution to global development.

To reach other continents, we also actively utilize multilateral platforms — working with UN agencies, international financial organizations such as ADB, EBRD, international organizations like IOF and etc. Special attention is given to synergy with the UN’s Sustainable Development Programs and the priorities of partner countries.

Moreover, we are strengthening our institutional presence: opening new communication channels, developing diplomatic relations, and exploring the possibility of creating regional offices or project representations of KazAID abroad. We are also investing in expanding analytical and project expertise to adapt our approaches to various contexts and cultures.

Our goal is not just to increase the number of projects, but to build a high-quality network of trust, cooperation, and solidarity, where Kazakhstan will be a reliable and proactive partner in addressing global challenges.

What are the future prospects of KazAID, and how can it strive to become an example for ODA agencies?

Arystanov: In today’s increasingly volatile world — marked by geopolitical uncertainty, economic instability, and transboundary challenges like climate change and migration — international development cooperation plays a crucial role in promoting peace, resilience, and shared prosperity. For Kazakhstan, located at the heart of Eurasia, contributing to regional stability through effective and strategic ODA is both a responsibility and a long-term investment in national and regional security.

Central Asia faces complex, interconnected issues — from water scarcity and energy transition to weak institutional capacity and growing inequality. In this context, KAZAID has the potential to act as a catalyst for sustainable development and a facilitator of regional cooperation. Its mission should go beyond bilateral aid and address issues that transcend borders and impact the stability of the broader region.

To become a model for other ODA agencies, KAZAID can focus on the following strategic priorities:

– Targeting niche areas such as climate resilience, digital transformation, and institutional development;

– Expanding South-South and Triangular Cooperation, in collaboration with partners like JICA, KOICA, UNDP, and GIZ;

– Positioning itself as a regional platform for dialogue, knowledge-sharing, and policy innovation.

By doing so, Kazakhstan can not only contribute to solving cross-border challenges, but also enhance its international standing as a reliable and forward-looking development partner.

How does KazAID represent Kazakhstan’s government goals of economic and cultural promotion? And how is this agency a key player in making the country a regional power?

Arystanov: The good-neighborly relations of Central Asian countries play an important role in ensuring stability, security and sustainable development of the entire region. Kazakhstan promotes the development of digital equality and access to education in the region, and promotes cultural and humanitarian cooperation.

In the implementation of ODA projects, it is important to assist the socio-economic development of developing countries, through the promotion of national technologies, technological cooperation, and further professional development of experts and specialists from developing countries.

Kazakhstan has great potential in the sphere of digitalization, health care, education and science. The Kazakhstan Agency for International Development “KazAID”, established under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan in December 2020, implements projects aimed at the development of partner countries in accordance with the SDG 2030 Agenda and in accordance with the Main Directions of the State ODA Policy for 2021-2025.

Participation in international development cooperation through ODA provides Kazakhstan with an expansion of partnerships, be it bilateral relations with partner countries or cooperation at the multilateral level. The dynamics of movement from development assistance to full-fledged economic cooperation, allows opening new opportunities for Kazakhstan in the process of realization of foreign policy objectives in the framework of ODA. The regional agenda, which requires joint efforts and continuous dialog, contains such pressing issues as climate change, inequality in economic and social development (including education and health care), agriculture, water management, environmental protection, equal access to digital solutions and others. The high level of digitalization development in Kazakhstan strengthens its role as a regional leader in digital transformation.

As part of the projects implemented, the Agency together with the Astana Development Center (ADC) also conducts a cultural program for participants around the city of Astana. Seminar attendees visit such major attractions of the capital as the “National Museum of the Republic of Kazakhstan”, Nur Alem Museum of Future Energy (EXPO), Baiterek Monument and others.

Humanitarian diplomacy is used by donor countries to promote their culture internationally. This unique form of dialogue has the power to strengthen and renew multilateral cooperation to create global public goods as well as to solve some pressing problems.

What projects or programs is KazAID currently implementing?

Arystanov: From April 10 to May 2 of this year, the first component of the “Avicenna: Healthcare” program is being implemented jointly with the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) and Astana Medical University (AMU).

The project is aimed at supporting academic mobility to develop regional cooperation in the field of medical education in Central Asia. The goals of this project include the transfer of expertise from Kazakh medical professionals through educational courses and student mobility, creating favorable conditions for professional growth and development, and establishing contacts among medical specialists for future knowledge exchange.

In the fall of this year, the second component of the “Avicenna: Healthcare” program will be launched, targeting academic staff from medical universities in Central Asian countries.

Additionally, preparations are underway for the upcoming annual programs “Dostyk: Diplomacy” and “Dostyk: Digitalization,” which will be held in May and August of this year, respectively.

For reference: In 2024, KazAID launched 3 pilot programs under “Dostyk: Digitalization” and 2 components of the “Avicenna: Healthcare” program for participants from Central Asian countries. These were implemented in partnership with the Technical Cooperation Directorate of the Singapore Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Academy of Public Administration under the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, and the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA).

These programs were successfully piloted and have now gained the status of annual initiatives.

To improve the efficiency of development aid project funding, an International Cooperation Fund was established, enabling international donors to contribute to the development of Central Asian countries by co-financing these initiatives.

KazAID is also currently implementing the instruction of the Head of State to build a school in the Turkish Republic, in the Gaziantep region, which was affected by the devastating earthquake of 2023.

KazAID actively cooperates with several international development agencies such as KOICA (South Korea), JICA (Japan), TIKA (Turkey), AIDA (Azerbaijan), and others.

Currently, KazAID continues to expand its partnerships and develop programs and projects in both bilateral and multilateral formats, as well as through “trilateral” cooperation mechanisms (donor country – partner country – donor organization).

How do you select the regions or communities for your work?

Arystanov: In terms of geographical focus, our aid is primarily directed toward supporting neighboring countries in the region — the Central Asian states and Afghanistan. By contributing to their development, we support the prosperity of the entire region and strengthen its security.

As for the areas of our projects and programs, it is important to understand that development assistance is also a way of promoting the Kazakhstani development model. Our country has a number of undeniable advantages, and this experience is in demand among our regional partners. We create conditions for its dissemination, especially in areas such as digitalization of public services, education, and healthcare, where Kazakhstan has achieved significant success. It is through development assistance mechanisms that we transfer these achievements.

For example, Kazakhstan’s e-government system is recognized as one of the best in the world. Many countries in the region are interested in building similar systems.

In this context, KazAID plays a key role, acting as a bridge between Kazakh developers, IT specialists, and organizations in Central Asia interested in implementing these technologies. Through development aid, we organize training seminars, transfer technologies, and then provide consulting support for their further development. One such initiative is our annual program “Dostyk: Digitalization.” This year, the program will be implemented in partnership with the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA).

In the field of education, the program also offers short-term courses for young people from Central Asian countries in areas such as diplomacy, journalism, and public administration.

In addition, the “Avicenna” program aims to support academic mobility of students and professional development of faculty from Central Asian countries, as well as the dissemination of Kazakhstan’s achievements in medicine and healthcare.

Overall, KazAID plays the role of a catalyst for regional cooperation, initiating new projects and strengthening ties among the business, expert, and academic communities of our countries.

How do you measure the effectiveness of your programs and projects?

Arystanov: The effectiveness of development aid results is measured by the outcomes that participating countries receive from the technical assistance provided by Kazakhstan. We conduct quality surveys of seminars and lecturers.

We also place great importance on the feedback from participants of KazAID-organized seminars and courses. Their evaluations, opinions, and suggestions are taken into account when designing future development assistance initiatives.

What challenges do you face in your work, and how do you overcome them?

Arystanov: At the Kazakhstan Agency for International Development (KazAID), we encounter a range of challenges that reflect both global trends and the specific regional context. One key challenge is ensuring the sustainability of projects and initiatives amid a changing international environment. We live in an era of geopolitical shifts, climate risks, and a growing demand for fair and inclusive development. This necessitates flexibility, strategic thinking, and a systematic approach to planning.

Another significant challenge is establishing effective dialogue with partner countries, especially in Central Asia. Despite cultural and historical proximity, each country has its own priorities and expectations. Our task is not merely to offer assistance but to build genuine partnerships based on respect, equality, and joint solution design.

Equally important is the need to enhance the recognition and trust in the KazAID brand. International development is not only about resources but also about trust, reputation, and long-term relationships. In this regard, press tours like today’s play a vital role. We want journalists, analysts, and the public to see our work firsthand, understand our philosophy, and become our allies in promoting international solidarity.

To address these challenges, we prioritize transparency, professionalism, and openness. We are strengthening institutional capacity, implementing digital project monitoring tools, investing in team training, and building partnerships with international and regional organizations. Importantly, we are always open to feedback, believing that only through dialogue and collaborative reflection on challenges can we develop sustainable solutions.

What projects is KazAID implementing in Tajikistan, and which are currently under development or implementation?

Arystanov: Firstly, it’s important to note that KazAID is not a fund. The Kazakhstan Agency for International Development (KazAID) is a non-profit joint-stock company operating under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan, serving as an operator in the field of official development assistance.

We have implemented several projects involving representatives from the Republic of Tajikistan. In 2023, we conducted a two-day seminar for specialists from the Abu Ali ibn Sina Tajik State Medical University, focusing on effective strategies and methods for developing and implementing internal quality assurance systems, as well as ways to promote universities in global QS rankings.

Notably, at the end of 2023, under the KazAID brand, e-government software (“eGOV”) was transferred as a technical grant. In 2024, our agency provided 100 vouchers to the Embassy of the Republic of Tajikistan for training IT specialists from Tajikistan under the “Tech Orda” human capital development program by Astana Hub.

Additionally, last year, citizens of Tajikistan participated in each of our three programs: “Dostyk: Digitalization,” “Dostyk: Diplomacy,” and two components of “Avicenna: Healthcare” for students and faculty. They also attended a joint seminar with the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) on seismic resilience in Almaty.

In 2025, a joint seminar was held with the World Customs Organization (WCO), JICA, and the Committee of State Revenues of the Ministry of Finance of the Republic of Kazakhstan on risk management in customs, involving representatives from Central Asian and Caucasus countries, including Tajikistan.

Currently, one component of the “Avicenna: Healthcare” program for students is being implemented jointly with TIKA and Astana Medical University (AMU), with participation from medical students from Tajikistan.

For faculty, we plan to conduct the second component of the “Avicenna: Healthcare” program in the fall.

Furthermore, we invite representatives from the Republic of Tajikistan to participate in our upcoming events: “Dostyk: Diplomacy” on the topic “Transboundary Waters as a Driver of Sustainable Development” in May, “Dostyk: Digitalization” scheduled for August, and the second component of “Avicenna: Healthcare” this fall.