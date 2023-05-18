Bosnia and Herzegovina War For The Defending of Robbery: Initiation Of The Damned (Part I) – Essay

By Prof. Dr. Sabahudin Hadzialic

The heart shaped country in the West Balkans is facing a new possible conflict in the nearest future. Regardless of the presence of a certain number of EUFOR (1,500) members from EU countries and promises from USA that they will defend the fragile and corrupted country if an attack starts within or from outside.

Yes, around 2.3 million people (although officials say there are nearly 3.5 million people, a similar population to that of the suburban area of London or New York) in Bosnia and Herzegovina are damned to a laboratory for the purposes of:

To check out how far hate among and within the same tribe(s), but with different ethnic backgrounds, can go, via the fear of others and those who are different. To see if a Cosa Nostra model from Italy can be avoided with newly established Cosa nationalist Nostra based on the robbery of its own people, using the fear of being robbed by others and those who are different.

Instead of mentioning examples of the above, please, just Google this: “Bosnia and Herzegovina; corruption; hate; division” and it will be told by itself to you. Indeed.

But, instead of that I am going to express a a new fear. A fear of my own. From “my” people (next articles will be about “my” people as Bosnian Serbs and Bosnian Croats), the so-called Bosnian Muslims or Bosniaks.

In a recent interview of Bakir Izetbegović given to the magazine STAV (controlled by the money from Turkey – English translation of STAV: “Attitude”, which does not hide its belonging to one party and one leader and one thought).

The title of the interview was “Bakir Izetbegovic: The faith and ideas cannot be killed, “Young Muslims” are not the past – they are the future”. Before methodologically focusing on the most dangerous part of the interview, please read more about the “Young Muslims” here or here, which were established in 1939.

As said, the most dangerous part of the interview is part where the leader of the conservative, nationalist SDA party (others are Croatian: HDZ-Croatian Democratic Union and Serbian: SNSD – The Alliance of Independent Social Democrats) is talking about the prison sentences and murders during the rule of Josip Broz Tito Communist party in former Yugoslavia, between 1946 and 1990… magazine STAV, from 16.5.2023:

STAV: In your opinion, what is the most important legacy of “Young Muslims”, how much do you associate the SDA with the “Young Muslims” movement?

IZETBEGOVIĆ: “Young Muslims” were imprisoned and killed, the organization was banned, but faith and ideas cannot be killed. From that seed, from that belief, SDA emerged. Even the first personnel nucleus, the first leadership of the SDA were made up of people who were sentenced to draconian sentences in 1946, 1949 and 1983. Innocent people were convicted, on “bigajrihak” (translation from Turkey: for no justified cause), because of words and thoughts that the regime did not like, because of their faith in God. Their sacrifice touched people’s hearts, set them apart from the crowd, made a difference, reversal.“…

What was dangerous within this paragraph above? “Young Muslims” were founded in 1939 and nobody was killing and sentencing them during the Fascism in Bosnia and Herzegovina in the WWII. We all know how much killing happened and even my grandfather was killed by fascists (Serbian Chetnics and Italians) in the WWII in Foča (Eastern BiH) only because he was “different” — just a common Muslim, but a very rich merchant between WWI and WWII. My father hardly survived.

So, back to the point underlined above. I sent a question via Twitter (publicly to Bakir Izetbegović), after reading the interview on the same day it was published: “Interesting, Young Muslims were founded in 1939 and they did not, due to your statement, until 1946 being sentenced to draconian sentences until 1946. When they were in prison? Was it during fascism or communism? If they were rahat (translation from Turkey: comfortable) during fascism of the WWII how should we call them?”

48 hours later (18.5.2023) and still no answer. Probably because he thinks I am a nobody? Just an international professor and writer who teaches media ethics worldwide (Lithuania, Poland, Italy, India). But I have a little problem. Which one? To not exist as a slave (slave through the debt) of any of fascistic chauvinist parties in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Do you know, my readers, the answer? I would like to hear it. Finally, I’d like to to find out how the “Young Muslims”, if they were freedom fighters, survived Fascism. To give them a “Nobel prize” for finding a solution how to survive during Fascism and teach about that in the schools of Fascism, oops, sorry, school of anti-Fascism of XXI century.

Next issue about Croatian fascist chauvinists: Bosnia and Herzegovina – war for defending of the robbery : Initiation of the next…damned