Erdogan Not Ruling Out Turkish Military Base In Azerbaijan

By PanARMENIAN

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan did not rule out on Thursday, June 17 that a Turkish military base could be established in Azerbaijan under a new declaration signed by the two countries recently, RIA Novosti reports.

Erdogan said the matter was not outside the provisions of the agreement signed in the Nagorno-Karabakh city of Shushi, which came under Azerbaijan’s control during the 44-day war in fall 2020.

“Further consideration of the issue is possible. The most important thing now is to ensure border security. The negotiations of [Azerbaijan President] Ilham Aliyev and [Russian President] Vladimir Putin can contribute to developing this topic, as can our upcoming negotiations,” Erdogan told.

Erdogan arrived in Azerbaijan for an official state visit on Tuesday, June 15.