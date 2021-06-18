ISSN 2330-717X
Friday, June 18, 2021

File photo of Turkey's Recep Tayyip Erdoğan with Azerbaijan's Ilham Aliyev. Photo Credit: Official website of President of Azerbaijan, Wikipedia Commons

Erdogan Not Ruling Out Turkish Military Base In Azerbaijan

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan did not rule out on Thursday, June 17 that a Turkish military base could be established in Azerbaijan under a new declaration signed by the two countries recently, RIA Novosti reports.

Erdogan said the matter was not outside the provisions of the agreement signed in the Nagorno-Karabakh city of Shushi, which came under Azerbaijan’s control during the 44-day war in fall 2020.

“Further consideration of the issue is possible. The most important thing now is to ensure border security. The negotiations of [Azerbaijan President] Ilham Aliyev and [Russian President] Vladimir Putin can contribute to developing this topic, as can our upcoming negotiations,” Erdogan told.

Erdogan arrived in Azerbaijan for an official state visit on Tuesday, June 15.

