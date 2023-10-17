Myanmar: At Least 29 Killed In Government Attack On Refugee Camp
An October 11 article by “Democracy Now!” stated that the Burmese government has killed at least 29 people in northern Kachin state at a refugee camp. The October 9 attack included 11 children among its casualties, according to local rebels cited by the Associated Press.
“I had to struggle a lot to run after the first one hit. It was really difficult to remove all of the [wreckage] pressing down on me,” an unnamed woman from Munglai Hkyet village told Myanmar Now. “The [house] had no door anymore. I ran into the streets and hid in a trench,” she added.
Myanmar is riven by various ethnic independence movements in the civil war that broke out to resist the military government, which came to power in a 2021 coup. The Kachin Independence Army controls the area where the bombing occurred on October 9, said the New York Times.
A recent report by the nonprofit organization Kachin Women’s Association Thailand found that violence in Kachin has increased as a result of the Chinese investment through the Belt and Road initiative. Munglai Hkyet is near the border with China.
Source: This article was published by the Globetrotter News Service