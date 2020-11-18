Russia: Karabakh Status To Be Determined In Future

By PanARMENIAN

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that the status of Nagorno-Karabakh will be determined in the future, the status quo remains in place for now.

“The final status of Karabakh has not been settled, we agreed that we will maintain the status quo. As for what will happen next, it will have to be resolved in the future, by future leaders, future participants in this process.”

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Russian and Azerbaijani Presidents Vladimir Putin and Ilham Aliyev have signed a statement to end the war in Karabakh after almost 45 days. Karabakh (Artsakh) President Arayik Harutyunyan has said he has agreed to the deal signed by Armenia, Russia and Azerbaijan.