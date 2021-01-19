ISSN 2330-717X
Russia's Sergey Lavrov. Photo Credit: U.S. Department of State, Wikipedia Commons.

Lavrov Insists No Plans To Incorporate Karabakh Into Russia

Moscow has no intention to incorporate Nagorno-Karabakh into the territory of Russia, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told his annual press conference on Monday, January 18, Lenta.ru reports.

Asked about the possible inclusion of Karabakh in Russia, the Minister reminded that the independence of Nagorno-Karabakh has not been recognized by any country, including Armenia.

“We don’t even have such thoughts [about the inclusion of Nagorno-Karabakh in Russia]. We proceed from the premise that all issues connected with [Karabakh] should be resolved between the countries in the region, primarily between Armenia and Azerbaijan,” Lavrov said.

The head of the Russian foreign ministry confirmed Moscow’s readiness to help find a solution that would ensure peace and stability in the region.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Russian and Azerbaijani Presidents Vladimir Putin and Ilham Aliyev on November 9 signed a statement to end the war in Karabakh after almost 45 days. Under the deal, the Armenian side has returned all the seven regions surrounding Nagorno-Karabakh, having lost a part of Karabakh itself in hostilities.

