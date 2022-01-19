ISSN 2330-717X
Wednesday, January 19, 2022

Eurasia Review

A Journal of Analysis and News

flags ukraine russia (credit Fars)
Opinion 

Diverse Russia-Ukraine Discussion Leaves Room For Additional Input – OpEd

Michael Averko 0 Comments

By

For those interested in the subject at hand, the January 14 interaction with Zachary Paikin, Alexander Lanoszka, Yuliia Ivaniuk, Anatol Lieven and Paul Robinson is well worth to listen. Lieven and Robinson provide a commendable reply to the negatively inaccurate overview of Russia.

Concerning a point raised, a fact check should be done on the much ballyhooed Russian troop buildup near the Ukrainian border. Mark Sleboda tweeted that since 2014, Russia has regularly had around 90,000 troops at the Ukrainian border. Sleboda has appeared on France 24, Al Jazeera, CGTN, RT and the BBC. No one seems to have directly challenged his contention, which also notes that Ukraine has a comparable troop presence at the Russian border, as well as a noticeable armed existence just outside Donbass rebel territory.

Regarding a hypothetical occurrence mentioned during the discussion, Russia likely has no plan to put troops in Venezuela and/or Cuba on account of knowing its limits in the Western Hemisphere, coupled with the imperial reply by the Biden administration if that were to happen. In turn, note the Biden administration’s open comment about not getting actively engaged in a Kiev regime-Russia war.

Ivaniuk and Lanoszka talk about the need for Russia to get directly involved in Russia-Ukraine talks over Donbass because of Russian support for the Donbass rebels. They omit the Kiev regime needing to sit down and talk with the Donbass rebels, in accordance with the signed Minsk Protocol.

Ivaniuk and Lanoszka suggestively downplay the Donbass rebel cause by noting the Russian support. During the American Revolutionary War, the colonists seeking secession benefited from foreign mercenaries and the involvement of France.

British history on the topic typically highlights that the American Revolutionary War was largely fought between loyalists and separatists among the colonists. The Donbass rebels are overwhelmingly from Donbass and some other parts of Ukraine’s Soviet drawn territory.

When bringing up the forced change of boundaries, Lanoszka omits the examples of Kosovo and northern Cyprus, while suggesting that Russia stands out as a heavy negative.

Ivaniuk’s anti-Russian advocacy runs counter to what I expressed to Frank Morano on a January 11 WABC Talk Radio segment. Lanoskza’s suggestion that NATO has been reasonable towards Russia reminds me of my response to what Aleksandr Kwashniewski said in 1999.

The anti-Russian stances from NATO are crystal clear. Russia’s NATO membership inquiry was met with astonished bemusement.

Shortly thereafter, the NATO inquiries from Poland and some others were taken seriously, along with Russia hating propaganda, including the notion that Russia is an inherent threat. Germany fought two world wars against the West. The Brits fought two wars against the US and sympathized with the Confederacy. As I noted in a recent commentary of mine, Russian-Polish relations have been historically more nuanced than what some suggest.

NATO was biased against historic Russian ally Serbia in the 1990s, when the latter constituted much of Yugoslavia.

While not being a pushover in its near abroad, the Russian armed forces have limits. They’re ranked a distant second to the US. The US outspends the next 11 countries in defense combined. Russia is ranked fourth in that category.

Those aforementioned 11 include NATO members UK, France, Germany and Italy. The current NATO head Jens Stoltenberg is blatantly anti-Russian, as is one of his predecessors Anders Fogh Rasmussen and numerous others in that organization.

Michael Averko is a New York based independent foreign policy analyst and media criticThis article was initially placed at Antiwar.com on January 17.

Michael Averko

Michael Averko is a New York based independent foreign policy analyst and media critic. He has appeared as a guest commentator on the BBC and WABC talk radio, in addition to having been a panelist at the World Russia Forum, Russia Forum New York and US-Russia.org Experts' Panel. Besides Averko's Eurasia Review column - Academia.edu, Counterpunch, Foreign Policy Journal, Global Research, History News Network, InoSMI.Ru, Johnson's Russia List, Journal of Turkish Weekly, Kyiv Post, Oriental Review, Penza News, Pravda.Ru, Pravoslavie.Ru, Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, Russia Insider, Sputnik News, Strategic Culture Foundation, The Duran, The Huffington Post, Valdai Discussion Club, Yonkers Tribune and WikiLeaks, are among the numerous venues where his articles have either appeared or been referenced. The American Institute in Ukraine and the Lord Byron Foundation for Balkan Studies, have referenced some of Averko's articles, along with academic white papers prepared for NATO Watch, Ohio State University, Problems of Post-Communism and the Royal College of Defence Studies. He has been referenced in the Council on Foreign Relations, Defense One and The New York Times. Averko is source referenced in Richard Sakwa's book "Frontline Ukraine". His Eurasia Review article on Pavlo Skoropadsky, provides the first full online English language transcript of Skoropadsky's edict calling for an "All-Russian Federation", inclusive of Russia and Ukraine. Among other issues, that article explains the relationships among the major combatants in the Russian Civil War. He can be reached via [email protected]

