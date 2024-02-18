Turkey: Election Process And Candidate Promotion In Adalar District (Prince Islands) – OpEd

By Haluk Direskeneli

The jewel of Istanbul, the Adalar district, finds itself in an exciting process gearing up for the local elections. Candidates from both the ruling and opposition parties are making a swift start to their campaign efforts, aiming to gauge the pulse of the islands. Both candidates are visiting local businesses, meeting people in street markets, and listening to their concerns, noting down their requests and demands. As a significant part of their election campaigns, both candidates actively use social media platforms to share their daily activities and events. Among these posts, another noteworthy aspect is the publication of photos showing candidates’ affection for stray cats.

However, the promotion efforts of the candidates are not limited to these activities alone. Small-scale rallies are being held in Büyükada (Prinkipo) Square, where candidates address the public, and party promotion tents are set up. Nevertheless, detailed information regarding the needs, promises, and projects for the islands is not being provided. Both candidates are deeply passionate about Adalar and are committed to working tirelessly for its betterment.

On the other hand, there is almost no information available about the candidate from the Workers’ Party of Turkey. With no social media presence and only a mention in a newspaper, we lack clear information about this candidate’s election campaign.

A crucial question for voters is yet to have a clear answer: which candidate to elect and why. In this regard, voters should refrain from casting their votes like supporting a sports team and instead carefully evaluate the candidates’ projects, promises, and past performances. It is important to remember that casting a vote in local elections holds great significance for the future of the municipality and the management of the city.

Voting in elections is a civic duty, but it is essential to know whom and why we are voting for.