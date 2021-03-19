Jordanian Soprano Zeina Barhoum To Perform At Palestine Museum US

By Arab News

Jordanian opera singer Zeina Barhoum is set to perform at the Palestine Museum US on March 21, organizers announced this week.

The renowned singer will virtually perform in Arabic and other languages, including the songs “Sanarjeo Yawman,” “Jerusalem, Flower of Cities,” “O mio babbino caro” and several others.

Barhoum, who is famous for embracing the rich aspects of Western and Arabic classical songs as well as opera, is a soprano who started her musical career in 1997.

Her interest in music began at a young age. She joined the school choir, and her music teacher was among the first people to discover her talent.

Barhoum, who is also a fashion designer, launched her first album, Alcántara, in November 2014.

Under the Royal Patronage of Princess Muna Al-Hussein, Barhoum also launched the first opera festival in the Arab world, the Amman Opera Festival (AOF), with the full operatic production of Verdi’s “La Traviata.” The festival was held at the 2,000-year-old Roman Theater in July 2017, alongside over 150 international musicians and dancers from more than 10 countries.

According to her website, the star launched the AOF to promote opera culture in Jordan and the wider Arab world and inspire the building of an opera house in the Jordanian capital of Amman.