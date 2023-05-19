Map Middle East Iran Saudi Aabia Iraq Pakistan Afghanistan Turkey Turkmenistan
Iran Calls For Establishing Joint Islamic Market

The Head of the Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (ICCIMA) has stressed the need for establishing a joint Islamic market among the members of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) over the next 10 years, the ICCIMA portal reported on Thursday. 

Addressing a gathering of the heads of OIC member chambers of commerce on the sidelines of the “Russia – Islamic World: KazanForum 2023” in Russia, Gholam-Hossein Shafeie said, “An important issue that has been discussed a lot in the past and the organization should pay attention to it in the current situation is the creation of a common Islamic market in the next 10 years, which can be achieved by concluding a free trade agreement among Islamic countries and removing tariff and non-tariff barriers.”

“Experts have worked on the Islamic market plan, and using the experiences and studies of these experts can definitely be a way forward,” he added.

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation, which was formed in 1972, today has reached a position where, according to statistics, the future of the world’s energy would be in the hands of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, Shafeie said in his speech.

