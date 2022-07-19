Eni: Unmotivated And Disconcerting Nigeria Judicial Case Ended

By Eurasia Review

Eni said Tuesday the Prosecutor-General’s Office dropped its appeal before the Second Section of the Court of Appeal of Milan on the OPL 245 matter, waiving the case. The Court acknowledged the waiver that ends the unmotivated and disconcerting criminal court case related to the OPL 245 concession in Nigeria.

The waiver means that the acquittals of Eni and its managers of March 2021 have now become full and final.

After more than 8 years of investigations and court proceedings, resulting in high costs and serious and unfair reputational damages for the company and its management, Justice definitively run its course, as the Court wrote, “there is no case to answer”.

Eni and its people are finally recognized for their correctness and lawfulness of their work and will continue to devote themselves with ever greater effectiveness to the historic challenges that characterize the international scenario today pertaining to the security of supply, access to energy and the path towards a just energy transition.