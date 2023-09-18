Saudi FM: Independent Palestinian State Crucial For Middle East Peace

By Arab News

Saudi foreign minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan said there would be no solution to the Palestinian-Israeli conflict without an independent Palestinian state, Al-Ekhbariya TV reported on Monday.

“The two-state solution must return to the forefront,” he said after chairing a ministerial-level meeting on efforts to revitalize the peace process in the Middle East in New York.

“We now see a continuing escalation in the occupied territories,” Prince Faisal added.

He said countries at the meeting expressed their support for the solution and the need to make it a reality.

The meeting was also attended by the Secretary-General of the Arab League Ahmed Aboul Gheit and the deputy prime minister and foreign minister of Jordan Ayman Safadi.