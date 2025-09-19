For First Time Since 1985, UNESCO General Conference Moves Beyond Paris To Uzbekistan – OpEd

By Adkhamjon Janobiddinov

For the first time in 40 years, UNESCO’s 43rd General Conference will take place at the Silk Road Samarkand Conference Centre in Uzbekistan’s ancient city of Samarkand from October 30 to November 13 of 2025. This is the first time the event will be held outside UNESCO’s Paris headquarters since 1985, making it a historic moment not only for Uzbekistan but for global cultural diplomacy.

Held every two years, the General Conference brings together representatives from all 194 UNESCO member states, and also scholars, international organizations, and cultural figures. Delegates set UNESCO’s strategic direction, debate global challenges, and adopt policies that shape education, culture, and science across the world.

The Samarkand conference will include plenary sessions, commission meetings, and major debates, alongside various side events. According to Farkhod Fayzillaev, Advisor to the Chairman of the Tourism Committee of Uzbekistan, cultural exhibitions, round tables and Youth Forum will be organized as a part of the conference. The Youth Forum will give young people from around the world an opportunity to share their ideas in shaping UNESCO’s agenda.

Some of key highlights are expected to include the role of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in preserving cultural heritage, a special event on women’s rights and UNESCO’s gender equality agenda, and an opening ceremony of Green Garden initiative, which would demonstrate Uzbekistan’s commitment on sustainable event planning and reducing its carbon footprint. It is also expected that the event will attract a lot of international media as it is the first non-traditional UNESCO conference, being held outside of Paris. Uzbek officials stated that this conference is not just a one-time event but part of a broader investment in sustainable tourism and cultural protection.

When it comes to the host city, Samarkand is considered as one of the oldest cities in the world. Recently, archeologists found evidence that the city was over 3000 years old. Prior to that, Samarkand was considered 2750 years old. It was also the capital of the Timurid empire, which is the largest and strongest empire of the fourteenth century. Due to its strategic location on the heart of the Silk Road, Samarkand was the crossroads of cultures and connected the East and West for many centuries. As a result, the city is very rich in both historical and cultural heritage.

From the footsteps of Marco Polo to Alexander the Great who described Samarkand as, “Everything I have heard about Samarkand is true, except that it is more beautiful than I could have imagined,” every corner of the city carries a historical significance and a story. The historic town of Samarkand became a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 2001. The old town is home to some of the most breathtaking monuments in the world, including Registan square, home to 3 majestic madrasas; Bibi Khanum Mosque, once was the largest mosque of the medieval ages; Shakh-i-Zinda complex, impresses the world with its blue tiles and many more.

Since 2017, when President Shavkat Mirziyoyev declared tourism a key driver of the national economy, Uzbekistan has strategically positioned itself as a global cultural hub. Beyond Samarkand, the country promotes destinations such as Bukhara, Khiva, and Tashkent, as well as its cuisine and living traditions. Its reputation as a safe and authentic destination continues to attract international travelers looking for meaningful experiences. In 2024 alone, over ten million foreign travelers visited Uzbekistan.

The 43rd General Conference of UNESCO is expected to produce major decisions on global issues UNESCO is tackling and policy debates. For Uzbekistan, the conference offers a unique opportunity to strengthen international partnerships, highlight its cultural treasures, and demonstrate its capacity as a host for large-scale global events.