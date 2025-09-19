U.S., U.K. Demonstrate Partnership During First On-Orbit Operation

By DoW News

U.S. Space Command and United Kingdom Space Command conducted their first coordinated satellite maneuver from Sept. 4 to 12, demonstrating the alliance’s readiness to conduct dynamic, responsible and integrated space operations.

The Rendezvous Proximity Operation, delivered under Multinational Force – Operation Olympic Defender, repositioned a U.S. satellite to examine a U.K. satellite and assure our ally of its nominal operation in orbit.



“This operation was a first of its kind for U.K. Space Command and represents a significant increase in operational capability,” said Royal Air Force Maj. Gen. Paul Tedman, U.K. Space Command commander. “Expertly executed with U.S. Space Command, I could not be more pleased or proud of the rapid progress we are making with our allies in Multinational Force – Operation Olympic Defender. We are now, with our allies, conducting advanced orbital operations to protect and defend our shared national and military interests in space.”



The long-standing interoperability between the U.K. and the U.S. extends into space through continuous security cooperation, information sharing and exercises. The U.K. was also among the first nations to join the Spacecom-led coalition alongside the U.S., with the purpose of unifying combined space operations, should they ever be needed in conflict. The coordinated on-orbit maneuver marks the continued progress in maturing the Olympic Defender cooperation framework.

“This coordinated maneuver between two allies validated the interoperability that’s foundational to our collective defense,” said Space Force Lt. Gen. Douglas Schiess, commander of U.S. Space Forces-Space and Spacecom’s Combined Joint Force Space Component Command. “The confirmation of the [Multinational Force]’s combined military might on-orbit delivers a credible deterrent in the increasingly contested space domain.”



Schiess said space is a team sport, and no nation can accomplish all that is required to meet its objectives there alone. Cooperation between the U.S. and the U.K. provides a more comprehensive understanding of the congested and complex space environment, as well as opportunities to maintain readiness for major engagements, and ensures safe and responsible space operations.



“The success of this multidomain operation represents the warfighting advantage realized by employing our capabilities and expertise as one unified team,” said Space Force Gen. Stephen Whiting, commander of Spacecom and Olympic Defender. “Though our opponents may attempt to replicate the value of such cooperation, our partnerships are uniquely defined by not only the mutual goal of deterring aggression but a shared pledge to fight and win shoulder to shoulder, if necessary.”