Inclusion Of The United Nations In Bhasanchar – OpEd

By Hafizur Talukdar*

Involvement of the UN in the process of taking care of the Rohingya displaced in Bhasanchar is undoubtedly positive. It is to be noted that even before the relocation of Rohingyas to Bhasanchar, the UN had been opposing this issue. Despite the relocation of several Rohingya families to Bhasanchar, the UN did not want to be involved in the activities here.

However, despite the negative attitude of this global organization, the government has created a conducive environment for the Rohingyas to stay in Bhasanchar on its own responsibility. In fact, the Bangladesh government’s decisions and initiatives have been recognized as right through the involvement of the United Nations in the Bhasanchar activities, which was expected by all. But the main goal should be the repatriation of Rohingya.

Needless to say, the shelter camp that the government has set up in Bhasanchar with its own initiative and funding is modern and world class. Sadly, in the past, there have been various negative comments about this activity of the government and attempts have been made to question it. However, the government was adamant on its position on the Bhasanchar issue.

Finally, the United Nations has realized that the modern-day refugee camp at Bhasanchar is by no means unsuitable for human habitation. This has led to the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on the involvement of UN agencies in Bhasanchar, on the basis of which UN agencies under the supervision of the Civil Administration will conduct humanitarian assistance in Bhasanchar as well as in Cox’s Bazar.

As of April, this year, 16,846 Myanmar nationals from 4,624 families have been relocated to Bhasanchar. About 60,000 more Rohingyas will be relocated to Bhasanchar in the next three months. Needless to say, the arrangement for the stay of the forcibly displaced Myanmar nationals in Bhasanchar or Cox’s Bazar is temporary.

The main goal should be the speedy repatriation of these displaced people from Myanmar. Undoubtedly, repatriation is a complex process. However, a peaceful solution to the crisis is possible if Bangladesh and Myanmar, especially Myanmar, have the political will. In this case, the question of the safety of the returning Rohingyas is very important, notable among which are good governance and legal measures. Originally after returning to Myanmar, the safety of the Rohingya there has to be fully ensured. That is why giving citizenship to Rohingyas is equally important. The expectation is that the United Nations and the international community will continue to press Myanmar to take positive steps in this regard.

*Hafizur Talukdar lives in Dhaka, Bangladesh, is a school teacher, and has completed a Masters degree in International Relations from Dhaka University.