ISSN 2330-717X
Tuesday, October 19, 2021

Eurasia Review

A Journal of Analysis and News

Robert Reich

Robert Reich
1 Opinion The Americas 

Robert Reich: Newt Gingrich’s Socialism – OpEd

Robert Reich 0 Comments

By

“The big government socialists who have taken over the Democratic Party love to talk about ‘free’ programs,” Newt Gingrich mouthed off yesterday on Fox News, adding that “nothing is free because taxpayers have to pay for it.”

You’re right about one thing, Newt. Taxpayers do have to pay. They had to pay to bail out the big banks during the financial crisis. They bailed out big corporations during the pandemic. And they’re spending tens of billions each year subsidizing the oil and gas industry, Wall Street, and Big Pharma.

This is socialism, alright — for the nation’s top corporate executives and biggest investors. It’s socialism for the powerful and privileged who continue to siphon off a large (and growing) portion of the nation’s economic gains while leaving most Americans with little.

The wealthiest 1 percent of Americans now own a record-breaking one-third of all shares of stock, and the richest 10 percent own almost 90 percent of all shares. Never in the history of this country has corporate wealth been more concentrated.

Most of these owners of wealth didn’t work for the gains they’ve been amassing. They raked it in as the stock market rose nearly 40 percent since January 2020 — a period when many other Americans suffered losses of jobs or pay, or debilitating illness or, in some cases, loss of life.

The billionaire class has never done as well by doing as little. According to the latest figures, America’s 745 billionaires (that’s the latest number) have become $2.1 trillion richer during the pandemic — their fortunes soaring by 70 percent (from just under $3 trillion at the start of the crisis to over $5 trillion now). And much of this is due to their rip-roaring stock holdings.

Newt, I understand why you’re so eager to fool Americans into believing they’re going to be hurt by the measures Democrats are proposing. You want to protect the current system of socialism for the rich and crushing capitalism for everyone else because it’s so comfortable for you and your friends and former colleagues.

But I have news for you, Newt. One way or another, that system’s days are coming to an end.  

As Harry Truman once said, “Socialism is a scare word they’ve hurled at every advance the people have made. Socialism is what they called public power, social security, deposit insurance, and independent labor organizations. Socialism is their name for anything that helps all people.”

Click here to have Eurasia Review's newsletter delivered via RSS, as an email newsletter, via mobile or on your personal news page.

Robert Reich

Robert B. Reich is Chancellor's Professor of Public Policy at the University of California at Berkeley and Senior Fellow at the Blum Center for Developing Economies. He served as Secretary of Labor in the Clinton administration, for which Time Magazine named him one of the ten most effective cabinet secretaries of the twentieth century. He has written fifteen books, including the best sellers "Aftershock", "The Work of Nations," and"Beyond Outrage," and, his most recent, "The Common Good," which is available in bookstores now. He is also a founding editor of the American Prospect magazine, chairman of Common Cause, a member of the American Academy of Arts and Sciences, and co-creator of the award-winning documentary, "Inequality For All." He's co-creator of the Netflix original documentary "Saving Capitalism," which is streaming now.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.