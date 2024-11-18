From Extremist Fringe To Mainstream Doctrine: How Genocidal Rhetoric Reshaped Israel’s Policy Framework – OpEd

By Debashis Chakrabarti

Over recent years, a disturbing shift has taken place in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict: language once confined to the margins of society, advocating for annihilation and erasure, has crept into mainstream political discourse.

This trend reflects a deeper erosion of societal norms, wherein dehumanization of Palestinians has become a disturbing constant in rhetoric surrounding policy and retaliation. The normalization of such language not only poses a dire threat to Palestinians but also undermines the moral foundations of Israeli society and the international principles of human rights and justice.

The Historical Context of Dehumanization

The roots of dehumanizing rhetoric can be traced to the founding of the Israeli state, which has grappled with the dual imperatives of nation-building and managing a displaced indigenous population. From the outset, the narrative surrounding Palestinians has been shaped by an ideological framework that sought to diminish their identity. The notion that Palestinians are either an invented people or an obstacle to the survival of the state has underpinned policies of dispossession and exclusion for decades.

Such narratives serve a clear purpose: they frame Palestinians as adversaries whose removal or subjugation is necessary for the state’s security and territorial ambitions. By denying their humanity, these narratives justify measures that would otherwise be deemed unacceptable under international norms, such as forced evictions, military sieges, and disproportionate retaliation.

The Mainstreaming of Extremist Rhetoric

In times of conflict, dehumanizing rhetoric tends to escalate, but the current level of normalization is unprecedented. Statements likening Palestinians to animals or framing them as existential threats have become commonplace, not just in extremist circles but among political leaders, commentators, and public figures.

Rather than framing military actions in terms of precise objectives or defensive necessity, the language used often invokes sweeping destruction. Metaphors of eradication, biblical justifications for war, and references to historical instances of ethnic cleansing are deployed in ways that signal a willingness to disregard distinctions between combatants and civilians.

The effects of such rhetoric are devastating. It not only legitimizes excessive military action but also desensitizes society to the suffering of the other. For many Palestinians, this language signals more than hostility—it suggests an existential threat.

The Role of Media and Technology

The amplification of such rhetoric has been greatly enabled by social media, where unchecked platforms serve as megaphones for extremist views. Algorithms that prioritize sensational content ensure that incendiary messages gain traction quickly, often spreading globally before any counter-narrative can take hold.

Investigations reveal that even explicit calls for violence against Palestinians have found an audience on these platforms, with minimal intervention from the companies responsible for moderating content. This lack of accountability not only emboldens those who disseminate such ideas but also creates an echo chamber where genocidal rhetoric is normalized and celebrated.

The role of traditional media cannot be ignored either. In many instances, coverage has either downplayed the extremity of such language or failed to challenge it altogether. This omission perpetuates an environment where dehumanizing rhetoric appears to be part of acceptable discourse rather than a dangerous aberration.

Western Silence and the Global Implications

One of the most concerning aspects of this trend is the muted response from Western governments and international bodies. Nations that frequently champion human rights and condemn hate speech in other contexts have largely refrained from addressing the normalization of dehumanizing rhetoric in Israel.

This silence is not simply a failure of moral leadership—it reflects complicity. Western powers, particularly those with deep military and economic ties to Israel, often prioritize strategic alliances over accountability. In doing so, they send a dangerous message: that certain forms of hate speech and incitement are tolerable if voiced by an ally.

This complicity erodes international norms, undermining efforts to combat hate speech and uphold human rights globally. Moreover, it reinforces a sense of impunity among those who espouse genocidal rhetoric, emboldening them to push the boundaries of acceptable discourse even further.

The Societal Costs of Normalization

For Palestinians, the normalization of such rhetoric translates into lived realities of fear, displacement, and violence. It underscores their vulnerability in a system that increasingly denies their humanity and frames their existence as expendable.

For Israelis, this shift carries profound moral and ethical consequences. A society that tolerates or embraces language advocating annihilation inevitably erodes its own democratic values. The acceptance of such rhetoric corrodes empathy, fosters division, and diminishes the prospects for peace.

The international ramifications are equally grave. The normalization of dehumanizing language sets a precedent that other nations and movements may follow. It weakens global commitments to human rights and creates an environment where hate speech and incitement can flourish unchecked.

Lessons from History

The dangers of normalizing genocidal rhetoric are well-documented. From the propaganda of Nazi Germany to the radio broadcasts that fuelled the Rwandan genocide, history demonstrates how dehumanizing language can escalate into mass violence. The international community has a moral obligation to act before such rhetoric translates into irreversible actions.

The lessons of history also make clear that silence is not a neutral stance. By failing to confront hate speech, the global community tacitly endorses it. This inaction perpetuates cycles of violence and undermines efforts to build societies based on justice and equality.

A Call for Accountability and Change

The current trajectory of discourse surrounding the Israeli-Palestinian conflict demands urgent intervention. Civil society, international organizations, and global leaders must collectively reject the normalization of dehumanizing rhetoric and hold those who perpetuate it accountable.

This responsibility extends to media platforms, which must take proactive measures to prevent the spread of hate speech. It also calls for renewed efforts by the international community to enforce human rights standards and challenge rhetoric that incites violence.

For Israeli society, this moment represents an opportunity for introspection. The normalization of such rhetoric not only harms Palestinians but also poses a long-term threat to Israel’s moral standing and its ability to coexist peacefully with its neighbours. True security can only be achieved through policies rooted in justice and mutual recognition, not through language that dehumanizes and alienates.

Moving Forward

The normalization of genocidal rhetoric is a crisis that transcends borders. It reflects a global failure to uphold the principles of human dignity and equality. Addressing this issue is not only a matter of justice for Palestinians but also a crucial step toward fostering a world where hate speech and violence are no longer tolerated.

The stakes are too high to ignore. If the lessons of history are to have any meaning, they must guide us in confronting this dangerous trend. Only by rejecting dehumanization in all its forms can we hope to build a future where peace and coexistence are possible.