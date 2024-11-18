Why Europe Has To Thank Trump – OpEd

By Prof. Umberto Sulpasso

The great Sun Tzu, author of the book “The Art of War” would be horrified in the face of the mistakes of the Democrats and Biden in the past elections. They are the ones who lost, not Kamala.

Why Democrats and why Biden?

Sun Tzu teaches that effective warfare requires not only military power, but also a wise management of available resources. Ignoring this aspect can inevitably lead to defeat.

The Democrats have violated this fundamental principle of war that requires adaptation and flexibility. Why?

All the polls gave Biden the loser, and so it was thought of changing contenders. A risky operation but one that once undertaken had to be carried out with determination until the last step. Once he abandoned the electoral competition, Biden should have resigned as President, achieving a twofold objective

1. To have the first female president in American . a historic decision that would anchor him forever in the history books

2. To leave Kamala the opportunity to play her own campaign independently, which would have allowed her to distance herself from some looser policies of Biden, namely Ukraine war and inflaition.

Here the Democrats stopped halfway by violating another fundamental principle of Sun Tzu: CONSISTENCY. Coherence implies an efficient use of resources. Kamala President’s campaign was to be used to steal at least two of Trump’s cards: the end of the Ukrainian conflict that had cost the US more than $200 billion, and the fight against inflation. Biden’s persistence as President prevented both changes. Zelinsky embracing Kamala was a great push to Trump.

Stopping halfway through the ne road condemned Kamala to confuse totally into Biden’s positions that were losers. In fact, Kamala was sent to the massacre and massacre was.

Incidentally, so that these remarks are not considered hindsight, which in any case however despised in my view are always useful, as long as they are of sense, these observations were the subject of repeated articles published in this magazine well before Biden’s resignation KAMALA PRESIDENT NOW, articles in which it was consistently hoped for Biden’s resignation to promote the first female president with devastating impact on the media and new content of the election campaign. It had also been proposed that the women-only ticket should be Kamala-Michelle, an absolute world first. Win certain. The Dems, instead, stopped halfway, flattening Kamala’s campaign on Biden’s, which was already a loser. Kamala’s defeat was obvious. Sun tzu would shudder at this double error. Personally, I stopped torturing the editor with my articles that until then had been almost daily. Kamala President NOW had no more.

But why it is from this mistake of the Dems that we must start to understand the difficult future of Europe now. The reason is simple. Europe has made the serious mistake in the Ukrainian war of completely ignoring Russia’s reasons. It is a fact that NATO, since the fall of the Berlin Wall, has been getting closer to Russia step by step, violating the promises of US Secretary of State James Baker, who negotiated with Gorbachev the fall of the USSR, assuring that NATO would not come one inch closer to Russia. Contradicting this commitment, NATO has always added new European countries. It should be noted that Bulgaria, (2004), Hungary (1999), Poland (1999), Romania (2004), Slovenia (2004), Czech Republic (1999) and Slovakia (2004) can be considered part of a justified ambition to be part of the European Community. Georgia and Ukraine are not: they are a direct threat to Russia, like Estonia (2004), Latvia (2004), Lithuania (2004), Finland (2023), Ukraine would bring NATO into direct contact with Moscow.

Now it is clear that the war on Ukraine is absolutely to be condemned, it is a war of aggression, cannot be tolerated, but it is certain that it could have been avoided with a declaration of Ukraine’s neutrality.

It is certain that if China were to make a military alliance with Mexico, the United States would (rightly) intervene as it rightly intervened to avert the missiles in Cuba. The planet as a whole must comply with certain safety measures. But what is true for the USA must be true for Russia and China: it is planetary security at stake, including that of the USA itself.

Europe has made a double terrible mistake here. Military and dipolemic. Military because neutralized Ukraine is a security not only for Russia but for Europe and therefore for the world. Favoring Ukraine part of NATO is a menace to peace. Diplomatic because the European media have unleashed themselves against Putin, portraying him as the new Hitler. That Putin did very badly to invade Ukraine is a fact. But that this operation is a premise to Invade Europe is simply ridiculous. Putin is not a hero of democracy, and he has to learn to be more liberal in Russia, but he saved Russia from falling into an endless abyss, the balkanization of Russia, where Yeltsin and his enturage were plunging it. With the support of liberal economists of the Chicago school who were proponents of savage liberalization, the oligarchs who were devouring Russia were born. Putin blocked that process.

A great Columbia economist, Jeffrey Sachs, recognizes this. And Putin has another merit. For the first time in 1991, the Russian people were called to vote. It didn’t happen with the Tsars, it didn’t happen with Lenin and his successors, it happened in 1991 with Yeltsin. Fortunately, this process was not interrupted by Putin. We know very well that the subsequent constitutional changes have served to allow his re-election but for the first time in his history with Putin the Russian people continue to vote. It is an exercise in democracy that has not been interrupted. The Russian people who have never voted are finally getting used to it.

Now Trump arrives and the media of that hour are unleashed to obstruct and criticize the just process of suspension of the war. He will do well to recover Putin among his interlocutors, as Scholz has begun to do.

Europe has done very badly to ostracize everything that was Russian. Shows, sports, cultural events by banning Russia we make an immense historical and cultural mistake. Absolutely unacceptable- All the belligerent cities participated in the Olympics in Greece. Russia is Europe. Tolstoy, Dostoesky, Tugenev and even the dissident Solzhenitsyn are Europe. Literature, music, art, are an integral part of the European heritage, even more so during a war period. This anti-Russian totalitarian bias is not part of European culture. This is where Europe must help Russia to be absolutely liberal with its artists, writers in the lead.

The head of the European Commission with her absolute anti-Russia position has seriously strayed. She took a role not acceptable at all. Now with Trump it will be necessary to study fast for her to straighten the course. Scholz has done it first. Very good. Now she must follow. When Europe does so, it will be a sure credit to the new American president.