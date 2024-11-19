Will Militarism Remain The US National Religion? – OpEd

By Patial RC

“War is the Health of the State.” — Randolph Bourne

Biden’s Administration: The 7st United States secretary of state, Antony Blinken in the Biden administration claims that the “Biden’s administration strategy has put the US in a much stronger geopolitical position today than it was four years ago.” He may have wished to be remembered by the American public and to enhance Kamala Harris’s chances in the elections by highlighting the accomplishments of the outgoing administration.

On the contrary Antony Blinken and Biden administration will be remembered for having been instrumental to instigate Russia to invade Ukraine and this avoidable proxy war is about to enter into the third year and the US is not keen to initiate any meaningful peace talks between Ukraine and Russia, preferring, instead, the continued supply of weapons.

“Weapons Are – In Fact – The Way To Peace.” — Former NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg.

The Nord Stream Explosions: War of Controversies

26 September 2022 saw a series of explosions on Nord Streams pipeline pairs and subsequent gas leaks on both the Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 pipeline pairs which were built to transport natural gas from Russia to Germany. The leaks are believed to have been caused by intentional sabotage; however, the identities and the motives behind such intentional sabotage remain a mystery.

“It may be dangerous to be America’s enemy, but to be America’s friend is fatal.” — Henry Kissinger

President Biden had said at a joint press conference along with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Feb 2022; “There will be no longer Nord Stream 2…. Nord Stream 2 pipeline from Russia to Germany will not go forward if Russia invades Ukraine…then there will be no longer Nord Stream 2. We will bring an end to it…I promise you… we will be able to do that.”

“There are two ways to conquer and enslave a country. One is by the Sword. The other is by Debt.” — Former US President John Adams

Biden’s “Ironclad” support for Israel

President Joe Biden has reaffirmed his “Ironclad” support for Israel during a phone call (09 October ’24) with Prime Minister Netanyahu, the White House says, amid an escalation of violence in Gaza and Lebanon. “The president affirmed his ironclad commitment to Israel’s security,” the statement added. “He condemned unequivocally Iran’s ballistic missile attack against Israel on October 1.” President Biden: “If there were not an Israel, we’d have to Invent One.”

Use of Overwhelming Force: What is the Powell Doctrine? “Advocated an approach to maximize success and minimizes casualties- “The use of overwhelming force”, which he applied to Operation Desert Storm in 1991. Compare the “Use of Overwhelming Force” by US to “Use of Minimum Force” by India. “Use of Minimum Force” possibly exists with the Indian Armed Forces the world over and is strictly implemented.

Regime Change: National Endowment for Democracy (NED) created by Ronald Reagan in 1983, provided to the CIA to destabilise foreign governments. The latest example of a Regime Change is believed to be of Bangladesh by placing Professor Muhammad Yunus as the head of the caretaker government.

“The best way to destroy an enemy is to make him a friend”. — Abraham Lincoln

On October 24, Americans for Justice in Palestine Action (AJP Action) “urgently” called on the Secretary of State “to stop wasting his time with failed diplomatic visits and to demand an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and Lebanon.”

“We believe in Wars”

Here are some quotations from an article by William Astore: “We believe in wars. We may no longer believe in formal declarations of war… but that sure hasn’t stopped us from waging them. From Korea to Vietnam, Afghanistan to Iraq, the Cold War to the War on Terror, and so many military interventions in between, including Grenada, Panama and Somalia, North Americans are always fighting somewhere, as if we saw great utility in thumbing our noses …..

“We believe in Weaponry, the more expensive the better. The underperforming F-35 stealth fighter may cost $1.45 trillion over its lifetime. An updated nuclear triad (land-based missiles, nuclear submarines, and strategic bombers) may cost that already mentioned $1.7 trillion. New (and malfunctioning) aircraft carriers cost us more than $10 billion each. And all such weaponry requests get funded, with few questions asked, despite a history of their redundancy, ridiculously high price, regular cost overruns, and mediocre performance.

US Militarily Interventions. The US interfered, militarily or covertly, in the internal affairs of a large number of nations:

China, 1945-49; Italy, 1947-48; Greece, 1947-49; Philippines, 1946-53; South Korea, 1945-53; Albania, 1949-53; Germany, 1950s; Iran, 1953; Guatemala, 1953-1990s; Middle East, 1956-58; Indonesia, 1957-58; British Guiana/Guyana, 1953-64; Vietnam, 1950-73; Cambodia, 1955-73; The Congo/Zaire, 1960-65; Brazil, 1961-64; Dominican Republic, 1963-66; Cuba, 1959-present; Indonesia, 1965; Chile, 1964-73; Greece, 1964-74; East Timor, 1975-present; Nicaragua, 1978-89; Grenada, 1979-84; Libya, 1981-89; Panama, 1989; Iraq, 1990-present; Afghanistan 1979-92; El Salvador, 1980-92; Haiti, 1987-94; Yugoslavia, 1999; and Afghanistan, 2001-present, Syria, 2013-present. Egypt, 2013-And now Ukraine and Gaza.

Over the past four years, President Biden has continually ignored criticisms of the US and the dangers it poses to the world over its hegemony. He has overseen the enlargement of NATO, the exploitation of Ukraine to weaken Russia, a military buildup in the Indo-Pacific to encircle China, and the backing of Israel’s military assaults across the Middle East.One of the lasting legacies of US President Joe Biden will be that he reinvigorated the American empire.

US Militarism under Trump?

Bring an end to Ukraine and Gaza Wars: On 20 January 2025, Donald Trump will assume office as the 47th President of the United States. Uncertainty looms regarding Trump’s future approach to foreign policy and European security; minimise America’s role in NATO; withdraw US troops from Europe and force Ukraine into a peace deal as he has promised to bring an end to these ongoing wars of Ukraine and Gaza.

The Israel Lobby’s ‘Dream Team’: Trump’s Team nominations, so far, reveal a foreign policy squad of fierce supporters of Israel and of passionate hostility to Iran. The Israeli media term it a ‘Dream Team’ for Netanyahu. It certainly looks that way. The Israel Lobby could not have asked for more. They have got it. And with the new CIA chief, they get a known ultra-China hawk as a bonus.

Iran cannot have nuclear weapons: Trump was on record during his election campaign that “I don’t want to do damage to Iran, but they cannot have nuclear weapons.” This is smart thinking.

Our military will be great again: Trump sees Peter Brian Hegseth his nominee for United States Secretary of Defense as a no-nonsense, thoughtful leader who will bring back structure, order, and discipline to the Pentagon. Quoting Trump, The New York Times wrote, “Pete is tough, smart, and a true believer in America First. With Pete at the helm, America’s enemies are on notice — our military will be great again, and America will never back down.”

Trump has China firmly in his sight: One clear theme that’s emerged in recent days is the prominence of China hawks in his proposed team – those who believe Beijing poses a serious threat to US economic and military dominance and want to challenge this more forcefully.

Marco Rubio, his secretary of state – America’s most senior diplomat – has described “China as the most advanced adversary America has ever faced”.

Mike Waltz, his national security adviser, has said the US is in a “Cold War” with China. Other nominees such as his proposed ambassador to the UN, Elise Stefanik, have directly “Accused China of election interference.”

Trump did not start New Wars a Myth: Donald Trump in his first term didn’t launch a new all-out ground invasion on the scale of Iraq. But he did escalate inherited Wars and conflicts in every theatre of war he inherited, repeatedly brought the country to the brink of new wars, and recklessly threw around US power. He expanded the unaccountable drone wars. Trump did not “bring the troops home” or “end endless wars. His term saw four consecutive years of the Pentagon budget’s exponential growth.

Trump has promised to bring an end to these ongoing wars of Ukraine and Gaza. But this has generated considerable debate as to how he is going to accomplish this. Both the ongoing wars have brought profit and prosperity to the US arms industry. He has also asserted that the US has no appetite to remain entangled in wars in distant places where the country does not perceive any direct interest being served. His initial actions and the selection of his team in No way suggest that “Militarism the US National Religion” is likely to be diluted – “Our military will be great again, and America will never back down.” However, Trump is unpredictable.

