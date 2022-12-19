Brazil: TotalEnergies Wins A New Exploration License

By Eurasia Review

TotalEnergies, and its co-venturers QatarEnergy and Petronas Petróleo Brasil Ltda (PPBL) have won the Agua Marinha block Monday in the Open Acreage under Production Sharing Regime – 1stCycle held by Brazil’s National Petroleum Agency (ANP). Petrobras has exercised their right to take 30% Participating Interest and Operatorship.

Agua Marinha is a large block of 1,300 km2, about 140 km from onshore, located in the pre-salt Campos Basin.

“TotalEnergies is pleased to expand its presence in the Campos Basin with this new exploration block, alongside three strategic partners. This is in line with our strategy to focus exploration on selected high potential basins which can deliver material low cost, low carbon intensity resources,” said Kevin McLachlan, Senior Vice President, Exploration of TotalEnergies.

TotalEnergies will participate in the block with a 30% interest, alongside Petrobras operator (30%), QatarEnergy (20%) and PPBL (20%).

The entry into this block follows the entry into 2 blocks, S-M-1815 and S-M-1711, in the South Santos basin during the 3rd Cycle of the Permanent offer that took place on 13th April 2022.