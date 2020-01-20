ISSN 2330-717X
Monday, January 20, 2020

Eurasia Review

A Journal of Analysis and News

File photo of Iran launching a satellite. Photo Credit: Tasnim News Agency.

File photo of Iran launching a satellite. Photo Credit: Tasnim News Agency.

1 Technology World News 

Iran To Launch New Satellites

Tasnim News Agency 0 Comments

By

Iran’s Minister of Information and Communications Technology said the new homegrown “Zafar” satellites are ready to be launched into orbit.

Mohammad Javad Azari Jahromi announced in a post on his Twitter account on Sunday that the Zafar (victory) satellites have successfully passed the tests.

Lauding the efforts by the young Iranian scientists working on the project, he said the satellites would be deployed to the space center on Sunday and the process of launching them into orbit will soon kick off.

Azari Jahromi also hailed the production of the homegrown satellites and satellite-carrier as a major step in space research activities.

Zafar is a monitoring satellite, which will be sent into a geostationary orbit that is a circular orbit around 36,000 kilometers (22,320 miles) above the Earth’s equator.

The satellite will reportedly have a lifespan of one year and six months, and will capture images and transmit them to stations on earth.



Please Donate Today
 Did you enjoy this article? Then please consider donating today to ensure that Eurasia Review can continue to be able to provide similar content.

Tasnim News Agency

Tasnim News Agency

Tasnim News Agency is a private news agency in Iran launched in 2012. Its purpose is to cover a variety of political, social, economic and international subjects along with other fields

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.