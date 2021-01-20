ISSN 2330-717X
Wednesday, January 20, 2021

Eurasia Review

A Journal of Analysis and News

Map of the Republics and Major Regions of the Southern Caucasus

Map of the Republics and Major Regions of the Southern Caucasus.
1 Business Europe Opinion 

Russia Would Gain Geopolitically By Expanding Unblocking Project In South Caucasus – OpEd

Paul Goble 0 Comments

By

Moscow’s understanding of the unblocking of transportation routes in the southern Caucasus should be far more expansive than it is, going far beyond what has been announced so far and including a variety of initiatives that could bring Russia important geopolitical benefits, Aleksey Baliyev says.

The Rhythm of Eurasia analyst says Moscow is interested not only in highway and rail lines across the Arax into Iran but also in using that step to develop the hydro- and bio-resources of the entire trans-border region between Armenia and  Azerbaijan on the one side and Iran on the other (ritmeurasia.org/news–2021-01-17–transportnaja-infrastruktura-juzhnogo-zakavkazja-evrazijskij-akcent-vse-bolee-dinamichen-52812).

Moscow made major investments in those projects in the 1970s and 1980s but most of them have been put on hold for the last 25 years because of the Qarabagh conflict. The only ones that have gone forward have been those on the Armenian-Iranian border – but that forms only 20 percent of the length of Arax.

Getting these programs moving again will require Russian leadership and Russian investment, but the benefits to Moscow from doing so will be more than economic, Baliyev argues. They will promote stability in the region and yield important geopolitical benefits to Moscow not only in the southern Caucasus but into the Middle East as well.

One further unblocking Moscow would like to promote is something that has not yet received much attention since the November 10 declaration. That is the border between Armenia and Turkey blocked by Ankara since 1993. No one is talking about unblocking it now, but Russia would benefit because it could then organize trade east-west from its CIS partners.

For the immediate future, Russia will undoubtedly concentrate on developing north-south routes via Iran to Pakistan and India and on expanding trans-border supplies of energy with electric power helping to link the countries together and make it more likely that Russia can dominate the area as the arbiter of such sharing. 

PinLinkedInPrint
Paul Goble

Paul Goble

Paul Goble is a longtime specialist on ethnic and religious questions in Eurasia. Most recently, he was director of research and publications at the Azerbaijan Diplomatic Academy. Earlier, he served as vice dean for the social sciences and humanities at Audentes University in Tallinn and a senior research associate at the EuroCollege of the University of Tartu in Estonia. He has served in various capacities in the U.S. State Department, the Central Intelligence Agency and the International Broadcasting Bureau as well as at the Voice of America and Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. Mr. Goble maintains the Window on Eurasia blog and can be contacted directly at [email protected] .

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.