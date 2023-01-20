Western Leaders Pledge Aid And Support As War In Ukraine Threatens Global Security

By Eurasia Review

Bold and urgent collective action is required not only to restore peace and security in Europe but also for the world, leaders told participants at the 53rd World Economic Forum Annual Meeting.

Andrzej Duda, President of Poland, warned that Russia is likely preparing itself for a new offensive in the next few months. “We must urgently send additional military support to Ukraine, especially modern tanks and missile systems to stop the Russian offensive,” he said. Europe should listen to the voice of Ukraine – they want to be part of Europe and they want to be part of NATO. “The next few months will be crucial to decide the outcome of the war,” he added.

The importance of acting now was also stressed by Jens Stoltenberg, Secretary-General of NATO. Russia is planning new offensive attacks and is conscripting more soldiers and restocking ammunition, he said. There is an urgent need for more advanced support including air defence systems. “We must fight for our democratic values – we have to prove that freedom wins over tyranny.”

Avril Haines, US Director of National Intelligence, said fighting continues along the frontlines but the tempo of the war has materially decreased. “It’s a not a stalemate, but a grinding conflict at this stage.”

The Canadian government has said it will donate 200 more armoured vehicles, which is part of the additional $500 million in military aid for Ukraine. Chrystia Freeland, Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister of Canada, said: “Supplying Ukraine with weapons and money to win the war is in our own self-interest.”

Yuliia Svyrydenko, First Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine, described how Ukraine’s ability to function despite the war is improving over time. “In the 329 days of the war so far, we have gained unique experience in how to keep the economy and essential services running,” she said. “No one doubts that Ukraine will win this war, but every day brings more death and damage. Assistance now will significantly speed up Ukraine’s success.”