Dennis Kucinich Files To Run For The US House – OpEd

By Adam Dick

Dennis Kucinich earned a reputation for independence during his time as a member of the United States House of Representatives from 1997 to 2013. Repeatedly, he would, with commentary and legislative action, advance peace and respect for liberty in the national legislative body in the face of opposition from his Democratic House leadership, and the Republican House leadership as well.

Thus, it seems fitting that when Kucinich filed on Thursday with the Federal Election Commission (FEC) his paperwork for running again for the House he did so as an independent.

Kucinich, whose formal campaign announcement is reported to be scheduled for Wednesday, is expected to compete in the 2024 general election against both a Republican and a Democrat in the seventh Ohio district. The district extends from Cleveland southward. Kucinich served in the House before from Cleveland and, in the late 1970s, was the city’s mayor.

Kucinich is an Advisory Board member for the Ron Paul Institute for Peace and Prosperity.

This article was published by RonPaul Institute