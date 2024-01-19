Iran Deploys New Naval Flotilla To International Waters

By Tasnim News Agency

The Iranian Navy on Friday dispatched a “combat and training” flotilla of warships to the high seas for what the Navy chief called a multipronged mission.

The combat and training flotilla, including Bushehr and Tunb warships, departed Iran’s southern port city of Bandar Abbas on Friday.

Iranian Navy Commander Rear Admiral Shahram Irani, who was in the port city to see the flotilla out, said the Iranian servicemen were setting sail for the international waters and oceans for a “heavy and multidimensional mission”.

Hailing Iran’s constant naval presence in the high seas in spite of all hostile plots, the commander said the Navy cadets on board the flotilla warships will receive training in the mission and get prepared to assume sensitive responsibilities in future.

He then pointed to two major operations the Navy has conducted in the past recent months, including the seizure of a US oil tanker that had violated rules in the Sea of Oman, saying the Iranian Navy’s missions have “international and political impacts” and serve the Iranian nation’s interests.

According to Rear Admiral Irani, four Iranian combat flotillas are currently carrying mission in the international waters at the same time.

In recent years, Iran’s naval forces have increased their presence in international waters to secure naval routes and protect merchant vessels and oil tankers against pirates.

In remarks in November 2023, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei highlighted the contribution the Iranian Navy can make to other sectors, such as the fulfillment of sea-based economic policies, with its unexplored capacities.

Emphasizing the necessity to boost the Navy’s combat preparedness and capabilities, the Leader said one of the capacities of the Navy that can hearten the Iranian youth is the possibility of conducting tours and excursions to the Navy factories displaying its capabilities.