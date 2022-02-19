Prince Faisal, Antony Blinken Discuss Joint Efforts To Stop Houthi Aggression

By Arab News

Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan met with his US counterpart Antony Blinken on Saturday to discuss ways to enhance joint efforts to stop the Houthi militia’s violations against Yemen and its people, Saudi Press Agency reported.

The two met on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference and also discussed the importance of stopping Houthi attacks on civil and economic facilities, and their threat to international navigation.

Prince Faisal and the secretary of state exchanged views on the Iranian nuclear program and the international negotiations surrounding a new deal currently ongoing in Vienna.

They also discussed the strategic and historical relations between Saudi Arabia and the US.

Saudi Arabia is committed to working with its OPEC+ partners to ensure energy-market stability, Prince Faisal told the Munish Security Conference, adding this required the participation of all members.

“We hope there are no crises that lead to instability of markets and we will continue to work with our partners,” he said. “The oil market is participated (in) by all of its members, one member cannot on its own manage this market,” he added.

He also said Lebanon must offer stronger signals that it is serious about reform to secure support from the international community as it struggles with a financial crisis.

“Lebanon first needs to be actively saving itself … We need a stronger signal from the Lebanese body politic that they are going to step up,” Prince Faisal said.

He said this included stabilizing the economy and addressing issues of corruption and mismanagement as well as “regional interference and loss of state sovereignty.”

Meanwhile, Prince Faisal also held talks on developing relations with his Somali counterpart Abdisaid Muse Ali and his Armenian counterpart Ararat Mirzoyan on the sidelines of the conference.