Friday, March 20, 2020

Disinfecting to prevent coronavirus in Iran. Photo Credit: Tasnim News Agency

Iran: Deputy Health Minister Asks People To Take Coronavirus More Seriously

Iranian Deputy Health Minister Alireza Raeisi demanded people to take the coronavirus pandemic more seriously or the country has to continue its fight against COVID-19 two more months.

In a video conference with the heads of several medical universities, Raisi said that 22 million and 500,000 people were screened in the country’s national campaign in fight against coronavirus, of which, one and a half million people are being monitored to gain full health.

He mentioned that Iran’s IRGC and Basij (volunteers) forces are ready to add more than a thousand temporary clinics to monitor the health of new coronavirus patients, due to the fact that some provinces could not keep their clinics active for long hours but some of their patients need urgent care in less than 24 hours.

Raeisi also reiterated that some people still haven’t taken the novel coronavirus seriously, so the prosecutors across the country are obliged to accompany the medical universities and take necessary precautions.

Iran will begin the New Persian Year tomorrow when people usually travel across the country to see relatives and spend time with family for nearly two weeks, but given the different conditions this year due to coronavirus outbreak, the officials demanded people not to travel if not necessary and have taken some measures to control the entry and exit to the cities.



Tasnim News Agency is a private news agency in Iran launched in 2012.

