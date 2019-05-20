Trump Tweets If Tehran ‘Wants To Fight’ It Will Be ‘Official End Of Iran’

By Arab News

US President Donald Trump tweeted on Sunday that if Tehran “wants to fight,” it will be the “official end of Iran.”

Trump’s stern warning added Iran should “never threaten the United States again.”

His tweet comes as tensions continue to rise in the Middle East as the US and Iran come to blows over the Iranian regime’s activities, which the Trump administration see as a direct threat to US interests in the region.

Iran’s foreign minister downplayed the prospect of a new war in the region on Saturday, saying Tehran opposed it and no party was under the “illusion” the Islamic republic could be confronted.

“We are certain… there will not be a war since neither we want a war nor does anyone have the illusion they can confront Iran in the region,” Mohammad Javad Zarif told state-run IRNA at the end of a visit to China.

Iran-US relations hit a new low last year after US Trump pulled out of a 2015 nuclear deal and reimposed unilateral sanctions on Tehran.