ISSN 2330-717X
Thursday, May 20, 2021

Eurasia Review

A Journal of Analysis and News

Russia President Vladimir Putin and Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev. Photo Credit: Kremlin.ru

Russia President Vladimir Putin and Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev. Photo Credit: Kremlin.ru
1 Europe World News 

Putin, Aliyev Discuss Azerbaijan’s Encroachment On Armenian Soil

PanARMENIAN 0 Comments

By

Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed Azerbaijan’s incursion into Armenia with his Azerbaijani counterpart Ilham Aliyev on Wednesday, May 19.

According to a press release from the Kremlin, the “general disposition” is in favor of a political and diplomatic settlement for “the episode on the Azerbaijani-Armenian border”.

“The Russian side will continue to provide mediating efforts and advisory assistance aimed at reaching an agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia on launching the process of delimitation and demarcation of the state border.” the press release said.

On the morning of May 12, the armed forces of Azerbaijan violated the border of Armenia in the southern province of Syunik, advancing 3.5 kilometers and surrounding Sev Lake, which is situated on the border between the two countries but is predominantly a part of Armenia. On May 13, the Azerbaijani military committed more border violations against Armenia, advancing near Vardenis (Gegharkunik province) and Sisian (Syunik province).

PanARMENIAN

PanARMENIAN Network is the first Armenian online news and analytical agency and one of the most cited Armenian informational resources worldwide.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.