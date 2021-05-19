Putin, Aliyev Discuss Azerbaijan’s Encroachment On Armenian Soil

By PanARMENIAN

Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed Azerbaijan’s incursion into Armenia with his Azerbaijani counterpart Ilham Aliyev on Wednesday, May 19.

According to a press release from the Kremlin, the “general disposition” is in favor of a political and diplomatic settlement for “the episode on the Azerbaijani-Armenian border”.

“The Russian side will continue to provide mediating efforts and advisory assistance aimed at reaching an agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia on launching the process of delimitation and demarcation of the state border.” the press release said.

On the morning of May 12, the armed forces of Azerbaijan violated the border of Armenia in the southern province of Syunik, advancing 3.5 kilometers and surrounding Sev Lake, which is situated on the border between the two countries but is predominantly a part of Armenia. On May 13, the Azerbaijani military committed more border violations against Armenia, advancing near Vardenis (Gegharkunik province) and Sisian (Syunik province).