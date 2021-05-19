Russia And China Launch Construction Of New Power Units At Tianwan And Xudapu Nuclear Power Plants – Statements

By Eurasia Review

President of Russia Vladimir Putin and President of the People’s Republic of China Xi Jinping took part Wednesday, via videoconference, in a ceremony to launch the construction of the seventh and eighth power units at the Tianwan Nuclear Power Plant and the third and fourth power units at the Xudapu Nuclear Power Plant in China.

* * *

President of China Xi Jinping (retranslated): President Putin, Construction workers of the China-Russia nuclear energy projects,

I am really delighted to be attending together with President Putin the ceremony to mark the start of the construction of the China-Russia joint nuclear energy projects. On behalf of the Chinese Government and the people, I would like to sincerely congratulate you on this occasion and to express profound respect for the constructors of both countries.

This year marks the 20th anniversary of the signing of the China-Russia Treaty on Good-Neighbourliness, Friendship and Cooperation. President Putin and I agreed to strive for expanding and deepening bilateral relations.

Against the backdrop of the pandemic and unparalleled changes over a period of the past century, our countries have been providing each other with solid support and have been engaged in close and effective cooperation. This clearly illustrates the profound meaning of China-Russia relations of comprehensive partnership and strategic cooperation in the new era.

Energy has always been the biggest and most successful branch in our practical cooperation while nuclear energy cooperation has been its strategic priority. We are jointly upgrading our cooperation in this area and have already put into operation a host of major projects.

Today, President Putin and I are attending the ceremony marking the launch of the construction of the seventh and eighth power units at theTianwan NPP and the third and fourth power units at the Xudapu NPP. This is yet another major achievement of our bilateral cooperation.

In this context, I would just like to express a few things that are desired regarding our future cooperation.

First of all, it is necessary to make safety top priority and to create an example of global nuclear energy cooperation. Safety is a vital guarantee for the nuclear industry. The sides must always focus on safety issues and set the most rigid requirements when it comes to the quality and standards of the construction and maintenance of the four power units, thereby creating a global example of nuclear safety.

It is important to have a full understanding of the potential offered by our complementarity in market resources, technologies, production capacities and specialists, to promote our cooperation in the nuclear sphere, and to make a sizable contribution to the global development of nuclear energy.

Second, it is necessary to strive for innovation-based development and to strengthen scientific and technical cooperation in the nuclear sphere. Using the opportunities offered by China-Russia years of scientific, technical and innovative cooperation, it is important to focus on environmental protection in the nuclear sphere, nuclear medicine, nuclear fuel and advanced technologies, to strengthen cooperation in fundamental research, in the development of key technologies and in the implementation of innovative products in the manufacturing processes, to promote the use of the latest digital technologies in the nuclear industry, and to make a sizable intellectual contribution to the innovation-driven development of the global nuclear sphere.

Third, it is necessary to steadily expand strategic interaction that contributes to the coordinated development of the global energy management system. In recent years, the efforts to ensure energy security and accessibility and to promote its sustainable development have been increasingly intertwined. There are unprecedented opportunities and challenges for all countries. In this regard, the parties must contribute to the formation of a more just, more balanced and accessible, as well as more open global energy management system, and offer a greater number of solutions to improve global energy management.

Today, combating climate change is the common challenge for all countries. As responsible powers, China and Russia must broaden the understanding of these challenges, promote the implementation of even more ambitious projects for low-carbon cooperation similar to these four blocks, and play a constructive role in the implementation of the goals of global sustainable development.

Thank you.

President of Russia Vladimir Putin: President Xi Jinping, my dear friend,

First of all, I am delighted to see you and to be able to attend this landmark event.

Colleagues,

I would like to join the President of China in congratulating you all on the beginning of construction of four power units at the Tianwan NPP and the Xudapu NPP. During this ceremony, President Xi and I will launch the concreting of the foundation of these power units.

Russian and Chinese specialists are working on this flagship joint project which is truly a milestone. They are building powerful, modern Russian-designed nuclear reactors that meet all safety and environmental standards. It is planned that they will start operating as soon as in 2026–2028, which, as President Xi just said, will be a solid contribution to China’s energy security. Chinese consumers will have access to larger volumes of inexpensive and clean electric power.

The Tianwan NPP, which will be expanded with new power units, was itself built with Russia’s participation and has been successfully operating since 2007. I am confident that the Russian reactors at the Xudapu NPP will operate as seamlessly and effectively.

Rosatom is the company in charge of building nuclear power facilities in China in cooperation with its Chinese partners. Rosatom relies on the advanced practices and expertise of Russian scientists as well as Russia’s unique high technology capabilities in industrial production.

I should note that strict sanitary measures are observed at all construction sites where Russian and Chinese nuclear power specialists are working, commensurate with the current epidemiological situation. All necessary measures are being taken to protect the health of both permanent workers and contractors.

President Xi and I determined the main areas of our genuinely close partnership, the cooperation between Russia and China on nuclear technology, during my state visit to China in 2018. Cooperation in the area of peaceful nuclear development is an essential component of the entire scope of Russia−China strategic partnership, which is extensive, truly friendly and mutually beneficial.

Very soon, we will be celebrating 20 years of our core bilateral document, the Treaty of Good-Neighbourliness, Friendship and Cooperation. Since the signing of this treaty, Russia and China have achieved great success in strengthening our multidimensional cooperation and mutual trust across all areas without exception: politics, international affairs, trade and the economy, cultural and humanitarian exchanges. It can be said that Russia-China relations have reached their highest level in history.

Returning to the topic of nuclear energy cooperation, I would like to note, with great satisfaction, that all the agreements reached at the highest level are being consistently and unfailingly fulfilled. In addition to the construction of new power units at the Tianwan and Xudapu nuclear power plants, there are many other large Russian-Chinese initiatives that have been and are being implemented.

These initiatives include an experimental fast neutron reactor built in China with Russia’s participation. It is possible that China will get involved in an international consortium that is building a multi-purpose fast neutron research reactor in Dimitrovgrad, Russia. Other plans include joint research concerning the development of a closed nuclear fuel cycle.

Russia also supplied China with radionuclide heating blocks for the spacecraft that was the first in history to land on the far side of the Moon in 2019. We were extremely happy about your success, dear Chinese friends.

I am convinced that Russia and China will have many more ambitious and successful projects together. We are ready to develop our cooperation in the construction of nuclear power plants, and innovative partnership in the development and implementation of low-carbon and other technologies. This work will help our countries make a noticeable contribution to supplying global markets with clean energy, to implementing the international climate agenda and to ensuring consistent sustainable development in the world in general.

Friends,

In conclusion, I would like to extend my gratitude to President Xi for his personal dedication to our bilateral cooperation and wish great success to all our Russian and Chinese colleagues and friends.

Thank you.