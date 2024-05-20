Iranian President, Foreign Minister Killed In Helicopter Crash

By Tasnim News Agency

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and his companions, including Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian, were confirmed to have been killed after their helicopter crashed in northwestern Iran on Sunday.

The tragic accident happened as the president and his entourage were returning from Khoda Afarin region in Iran’s northwestern province of East Azarbaijan after inaugurating a dam at the common border with the Republic of Azerbaijan.

The crash has killed President Raisi, Foreign Minister Amirabdollahian, Friday prayers leader of Tabriz Ayatollah Mohammad Ali Al-e-Hashem, Governor of East Azarbaijan Malek Rahmati, and members of the president’s security team and the crew.

The wreckage of the helicopter was found by rescue teams in the early hours of Monday.

The president’s convoy included three helicopters. Two of the choppers carrying a number of ministers and officials had landed safely in the foggy weather.

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei offered his condolences on the “martyrdom-style” passing away of President Ebrahim Raisi, declared five days of public mourning, and appointed the first vice president as the manager of the executive power.

In a message on Monday morning, Ayatollah Khamenei sent condolences on the passing away of President Raisi and his entourage in a helicopter crash in northwestern Iran.