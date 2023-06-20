China Premier Li Qiang To Open Annual Meeting Of The New Champions As World Leaders Advance Collaboration

By Eurasia Review

About 1,500 public- and private-sector leaders from more than 90 countries will come together for the World Economic Forum’s Annual Meeting of the New Champions in Tianjin on June 27-29. China’s Premier Li Qiang will deliver the opening speech.

The meeting will renew momentum for innovation and entrepreneurship to drive growth and a more equitable, sustainable and resilient global economy.

“At this crucial time for economic recovery, the world shares challenges that are best tackled through innovation, dialogue and cooperation,” said Klaus Schwab, Founder and Executive Chairman, World Economic Forum. “This meeting with about 1,500 government, business and other leaders will advance regional and global collaboration to address the world’s most pressing problems.”

The programme covers six key pillars: rewiring growth; China in the global context; energy transition and materials; post-pandemic consumers; safeguarding nature and climate; and deploying innovation. Sessions will address the latest issues on the global agenda – global debt explosion, financial stability, climate action – with systemic relevance for Asia and the rest of the world, as well as the latest innovative technologies with the potential to transform the world, such as generative AI, plant sensors, care tech, batteries and EVs.

“The Annual Meeting of the New Champions 2023, with the theme of ‘Entrepreneurship: The Driving Force of the Global Economy’, provides a platform for dialogue for political and business leaders”, said Gao Jian, Deputy Director General, Department of International Cooperation, National Development and Reform Commission. “The Meeting will help participants gain a deeper understanding of China’s economic performance, high-standard opening up and strengthen confidence in long-term investment in China.”

“It is our vision that to host a conference is to get things done,” said Yang Bing, Vice-Mayor, Tianjin Municipal People’s Government. “We aim to build the Annual Meeting of the New Champions into an important platform, deepening both domestic and international dialogues and cooperation, and showcasing Tianjin. We will make the meeting a green, innovative, open and dynamic international event.”

More than 25 initiatives will be launched or advanced at the meeting, serving as platforms for ongoing collaboration. The meeting will also spotlight more than 100 entrepreneurs from the Forum’s Innovator communities.

“Entrepreneurs are the creators of social wealth and the drivers of innovation,” said Liming Chen, Chair of Greater China, World Economic Forum. “At the heart of the meeting will be the need to spur new momentum for innovation and entrepreneurship across geographies as a means to not only revive growth but also to ultimately put us on a firm trajectory towards a more equitable, sustainable and resilient global economy.”