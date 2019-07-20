Warsaw Says Trump To Attend Nazi Invasion Of Poland Anniversary

By EurActiv

By Georgi Gotev

(EurActiv) — Poland said on Thursday (18 July) US President Donald Trump would attend events in Warsaw marking the 80th anniversary of the Nazi invasion of the country – though the White House said the trip was not yet confirmed.

The German invasion began on 1 September 1939, one week after the signing of the Molotov–Ribbentrop Pact between Germany and the Soviet Union. The USSR invaded Poland on 17 September. The campaign ended on 6 October with Germany and the Soviet Union dividing and annexing the whole of Poland under the terms of the German–Soviet Frontier Treaty.

Poland’s Deputy Prime Minister Jacek Sasin said other world leaders would come on 1 September to remember the offensive that led to the outbreak of World War Two.

“President Trump will definitely be there – this has been confirmed,” Sasin told Polish news portal wp.pl.

White House officials say Trump was still considering whether to go.

Poland’s ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party has focused on closer ties with Washington as part of its effort to deter aggression from an increasingly emboldened Russia.

Poland’s conservative administration agrees with Trump on migration, climate change, coal mining, abortion and other issues.

Trump last visited Poland in July 2017, where he made a speech vowing to defend NATO allies.

Last September Trump said the United States is considering a request from Poland for a permanent US military presence in the fellow NATO country, acknowledging that he shares Poland’s concerns about possible Russian aggression.

The US said last month it would increase its troop presence in Poland by 1,000.