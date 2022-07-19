Iran, Turkey Eye Tripling Annual Trade

By Tasnim News Agency

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi described the current level of trade and economic ties with Turkey as insufficient, saying the volume of bilateral trade can triple to reach $30 billion annually.

Speaking at a joint press conference with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Tehran on Tuesday, Raisi described Erdogan’s visit as a turning point in elevating the two countries’ relations.

He said in their talks prior to the press conference, the two sides reiterated their resolve to boost relations in economic and commercial fields and discussed enhancing cooperation in other fields as well.

The Iranian president added that the level of economic ties between Iran and Turkey is not sufficient given the existing capacities, adding that it can grow to three times of the current level to $30 billion annual trade.

He noted that the two sides also stressed the development of investment between the two countries and voiced their intention to extend the 25-year contract on the export of Iran’s gas to Turkey.

Bilateral cooperation in security issues is very important and ensuring the security of common borders is also emphasized by the two sides, he stated.

He also said terrorism must be fought with in all of its manifestations.

Pointing to the countries’ cooperation concerning security issues, Raisi said, “(The issue of) border security was emphasized between Tehran and Ankara as well as the fight against terrorism, narcotics, and organized crime.

“(Terrorism) might assume different names. (However) terrorism translates into endangerment of people’s security and must be fought with no matter its name so security can be provided for the borders,” the Iranian president noted.

Raisi went on to say that Tehran and Ankara also underscored the need for cooperation on regional security, adding that both countries reiterated the need for respecting Syria’s sovereignty.

Erdogan also hoped that the talks between the two sides will create a leap in bilateral ties.

He said bilateral trade has decreased due to the coronavirus pandemic, reaching $7 billion but Tehran and Ankara have are determined to raise it to $30 billion.

The Turkish president also stressed cooperation in combatting terrorist organizations.

Erdogan has traveled to Tehran to attend a tripartite summit with his Iranian and Russian counterpart later on Tuesday as part of the Astana peace process for Syria.